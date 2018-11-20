Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell Try to Bully Channing Tatum Into Stripping: 'I'm Not a Piece of Meat!'

Channing Tatum is a serious actor!

The Magic Mike star surprised the Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience during host Jimmy Kimmel‘s special episode to raise money for Bono’s (RED) charity battling AIDS. But unfortunately for him, cohosts Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis only wanted one thing — to see some skin!

The three took part in a segment showing off a brand new TV up for auction, where Tatum, 38, appeared reading serious lines from a made up movie.

“He is pure man candy, and let me tell you, I have a sweet tooth,” Bell, 38, says while watching Tatum, before adding, “Wait, this movie seems serious, I’m worried he won’t take his shirt off.”

“Okay, really? I’m a serious actor,” Tatum suddenly responds from the screen. “All you care about is whether I’m gonna show some skin or something. I’m more than just a piece of meat. I’m a piece of meat with feelings.”

Bell and Kunis, 35, seem to take Tatum’s words to heart and learn a lesson about objectifying hot men.

“Now I feel I bad, I suppose there’s a lesson here. It’s wrong to treat men like sex objects,” Bell says before Kunis adds, “Yeah, no matter how smoking H-O-T they are.”

Luckily for them, Tatum suddenly appears in person and forgives the Bad Moms actresses. But when they take a selfie with Kimmel’s sidekick, Guillermo, and he follows the ladies in asking to take his shirt off, Tatum storms off the set with Kunis calling out behind him.

“A little bit! Just the shoulder!” Kunis says as Tatum screams, “I’m not a piece of meat!”