Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon Hijack Someone Else's Uber in The Spy Who Dumped Me Scene

[Disclaimer: The clip contains NSFW language.)

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon are on the run in an exclusive clip from their new comedy, The Spy Who Dumped Me.

In the film, Kunis, 34, stars as a woman who discovers her ex-boyfriend (played by Justin Theroux) was living a double life as a spy while they were together. With a gang of assassins hot on his trail, she and her best friend (McKinnon) are forced to embark on an adventure of their own across Europe.

The scene features the funny ladies hijacking someone’s Uber while trying to evade criminals out to kill them. The ride is anything but smooth.

As an added bonus, check out the final poster for the film below.

Lionsgate

In Cosmopolitan‘s August issue, Kunis talks to McKinnon, 34, about the downsides of fame.

“I don’t read anything about myself. I genuinely don’t know what’s written about me…other than I know that I’m pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year,” she said. “I know this because I go down the grocery store aisle, and I see it on the cover of magazines and I’m like, ‘Oh boy, okay!’”

Kunis continued, “The only thing that’s upsetting is my parents and my grandparents sometimes get confused…At one point when I was pregnant, [the tabloids] said that I had an emergency and was rushed to the hospital, and my face was on the cover. The amount of stress that caused my family, nobody will understand. Although my dad is always very hopeful that the pregnancies are true. He’s always like, ‘Is there really another?’”

The Spy Who Dumped Me opens August 3.