Mila Kunis Joins Husband Ashton Kutcher in the Tech World: 'He's One of the Smartest People, Period'

The star, whose husband was an early investor in Spotify, Uber and Airbnb, just entered the cryptocurrency world by releasing 10,420 nonfungible tokens (NFTs) for her new venture, Stoner Cats

Mila Kunis has been a comedy queen, an acclaimed ballerina, and a producer (Bad Moms Christmas). Now she's venturing into the male-dominated cryptocurrency world. This week, Kunis, 37, who is a cofounder of one of the only all-female crypto teams in the country, the 3050 Gang, is joining the relatively new digital platform called non-fungible tokens, releasing 10,420 of them that will grant the owner access to the first episode of her new animated series Stoner Cats (created by Kunis's company Orchard Farm Productions).

"It's about a woman named Ms. Stoner [voiced by Jane Fonda] who has all these cats [voiced by Kunis, husband Ashton Kutcher, Chris Rock and Seth MacFarlane]," says the star. "She has early-onset Alzheimer's, and she gets the wrong prescription. [Show co-creator Sarah Cole's mother has the disease, and a portion of the profits will be donated to aging and memory-related charities.] Essentially the show is about love and loss. The lowbrow description is it's about a bunch of cats smoking weed and being funny. The idea is to release five 5-minute episodes."

Kunis admits she's been slow to catch on to the crypto world. "I kept hearing it for years and years and years, and I was like, 'I don't know what this is,'" she says. But living with Kutcher, 43, who she wed in 2015, has been an advantage. "He's hands down one of the smartest people, period. He can predict and understand people and technology in a way that I'm always really impressed by. When COVID hit, we were at home and heard each other's meetings. I was like, 'Wait, if people are selling digital art, a flat piece of art [like a painting or photo] as an NFT, why can't I make an animated show as an NFT?' And Ashton was like, 'Well, you can.' So I said, 'Then that's what I'm going to do.'"

mila kunis, ashton kutcher Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

For those who are new to that world, Maaria Bajwa, crypto expert and 3050 Gang cofounder, explains, "A non-fungible token means is it is a unique asset, and it is recorded digitally on a blockchain. A blockchain is essentially a distributed ledger, that lets you keep track of various things in a de-centralized ways."

Women have so far been more reticent to dive into the crypto world, which is something Kunis sees changing in with her kids—Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. "I think things are already changing," she says. "I can see it with my daughter and the access she has to clubs and camps along with STEM being taught in schools. Not to say that I couldn't have been an engineer, but it wasn't pushed upon me. I wasn't told science was cool. There's no world that my daughter doesn't think is an even playing ground."