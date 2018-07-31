Mila Kunis Admits Her and Ex Macaulay Culkin Are 'Not as Friendly As We Could Be'

Mila Kunis is shedding more light on her relationship with Macaulay Culkin ten years after their breakup.

After Kunis, 34, previously revealed that they went through a messy breakup, she stopped by the WTF podcast with Marc Maron where she admitted that they still aren’t as close a decade after. The two dated from 2002 to 2008 as Kunis shot to fame while starring in That ’70s Show and were private about their relationship.

“Probably not as friendly as we could be, no,” she told Maron. “There are too many aspects of it that just prevented us from ever moving forward past. We dated from when I was like 18, 19 until 25ish.”

Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Kunis got into more detail on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert last week, where she admitted it was “a horrible, horrible breakup,” candidly saying, “I f—ed up.”

“I was an a—— in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a d—,’ and accept it and I own it now,” she said.

The mother of two continued, “And it’s f—— up what I did. It’s f—— up what I did and it’s f—— up how I did it. When I got to be a single I said, ‘I just need to figure myself out.’ I genuinely need to know why I did what I did, and, like, regroup myself as a human being.”

WATCH: Ashton Kutcher Says Planning Secret Wedding with Mila Kunis Was a ‘Ninja Effort’

The actress married Ashton Kutcher on July 2015. The couple shares two children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 3; and son Dimitri Portwood, 19 months.

Culkin is now dating former Disney Channel actress Brenda Song. The pair were first spotted out together in July 2017, grabbing dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The next month, Song posted a group photo to Instagram in which she posed alongside Culkin.