Mila Kunis has been married to Ashton Kutcher since 2015 and the couple share two children, while Demi Moore was married to Kutcher from 2005 to 2013

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore Star in Hilarious Commercial Together: 'A Lot in Common'

It's all love between Mila Kunis and Demi Moore!

The actresses star together in a hilarious new commercial for AT&T, in which they cheekily reference their shared ties to Ashton Kutcher.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The minute-long ad sees Kunis, 38, and Moore, 59, glammed up at their high-school reunion, waiting with bated breath as the emcee announces the award for "Most Admired Alum." Both women take the stage, thinking they'll be named the winner, only to lose to another alumna.

"I had no idea that we went to the same high school," Moore tells Kunis onstage as they awkwardly watch the winner walk back to her seat. (In another connection, both women attended Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, per Entertainment Tonight.)

"We have a lot in common," Kunis replies, before the announcer tells the women, "Please get off my stage."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

demi moore and mila kunis commercial Demi Moore and Mila Kunis | Credit: AT&T/ Youtube

Moore and Kutcher, 43, were previously married for eight years, from 2005 to 2013.

Kunis, meanwhile, wed her former That '70s Show costar in July 2015 after getting engaged in February 2014 and welcoming daughter Wyatt that October. They later welcomed son Dimitri in November 2016.

"It was, like, a normal life. [Ashton] was younger but he loved those kids," the Black Swan star added.

demi, ashton and mila From L to R: Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis | Credit: Getty (3)

RELATED VIDEO: Mila Kunis Opens Up About Ashton Kutcher's Marriage to Demi Moore: It Was a "Real Relationship"

On the same Marc Maron podcast in 2020, Kutcher opened up about his relationship with Moore following the release of her revealing memoir, Inside Out, saying "there's no badness" between the two.

"It's all good, we don't hang out," Kutcher said at the time. "I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls," he said of his relationship with Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. "It was eight years."

"I loved them and I'm never gonna stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they're pursuing," The Ranch actor added.