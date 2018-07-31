Mila Kunis Says She Got Into a 'Blowup' Over Trump with a Member of Ashton Kutcher's Family

Even celebrities don’t always get along with their in-laws.

While speaking to Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, Mila Kunis admitted she got into “one blowup” fight with a member of her husband Ashton Kutcher’s family “that I love so dearly, so very much,” she said on Monday’s episode.

“We both just so vehemently disagreed on a specific issue that to me is very important,” The Spy Who Dumped Me star, 34, said. “Women’s rights, which sounds so stupid to say like, ‘Oh but to me it’s important, but to you it’s not.’ I don’t know why it wouldn’t be.”

Kunis didn’t name the family member, but hinted that the argument took place before the 2016 presidential election over differing opinions on Donald Trump’s views.

“These are the things that will happen if he wins,” she recalled trying to explain. “And it just wasn’t of a priority. Not that it wasn’t even priority, I shouldn’t say that. It wasn’t probably that anything was going to happen. That’s not the point of this. The point was something else. And I was like, ‘Right, but by default this is the s— that’s going to go down.’ ”

The actress added that she doesn’t mind having differing opinions, as long as she can engage in a thoughtful discussion.

“Here’s the one thing I’ve learned,” Kunis told Maron. “No, you can’t ask for a rational … Like, ‘So, why don’t you vote for Hillary?’ ‘Cause she’s a bitch.’ ‘Why’s she a bitch?’ ‘I don’t know.’ … I don’t mind disagreeing. You and I don’t have to agree, but let’s have an educational debate.”

The mom of two also said she doesn’t mind how people oppose her decision to donate monthly to Planned Parenthood in Vice President Mike Pence‘s name. Haters even started doing the same to her for a contrasting organization.

“I was always going to donate to Planned Parenthood anyway. I just then thought it would be funny,” she explained of her political choice. “So there’s an address that’s listed online that’s not necessarily my personal address, but it’s listed as if it’s my personal address. And so then people started giving donations to the opposing side, which I didn’t even know there was one. I don’t want to promote it, whatever it is. So people just started donating in my name to them and so the mailbox of this one person who, it’s not my personal address, thousands of envelopes daily would come. Thousands! And in return I’m like, at least I’m proud of people for putting their money where their mouth is.”

