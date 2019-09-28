Mila Kunis Shows Off Her Blonde and Blue Hair as Ashton Kutcher Shares Details of Weekly Dates

Image zoom Mila Kunis TheImageDirect.com

Mila Kunis is still rocking her new colorful hairdo!

Days after the actress, 36, first debuted her blonde and blue tresses, Kunis was once again spotted out and about in Los Angeles showing off her bold new look.

On Friday, the Bad Moms star had a big smile on her face as she was seen leaving a Thai restaurant, with her hair pulled back away from her face. Kunis also wore a striped T-shirt with yellow jeans and a pair of sneakers.

The actress is set to start shooting new film Four Good Days in Los Angeles next week, according to Deadline. The film, which also stars Glenn Close, is based on a 2014 Washington Post story about a mother who helps her daughter recover from substance abuse.

Kunis was last seen with her natural brunette hair color last week, while she and husband Ashton Kutcher were seen on a date night at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Image zoom Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher LA Dodgers

Kunis and Kutcher, who have been married since 2015, reserve one night a week to spend time together as a couple.

“My wife and I, we go on a date every Wednesday, we have date night,” Kutcher, 41, said on Friday’s episode of First We Feast‘s “Hot Ones,” where stars have to answer questions while eating increasingly hotter chicken wings.

The actor went on to give a shout-out to one of their most special date nights: making a cameo on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette back in 2017.

“I’m like the biggest Bachelor fan in the world. I love that show. I think Bachelor in Paradise is unbelievable,” he said, adding that Kunis is also a fan. “We love this show. We watch it all the time.”

“We actually just wanted to come watch them tape, but they were like, ‘Hey can you come on?’ ” he shared.

Image zoom Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

During the episode, the actor also jokingly passed on a message to his wife, just in case, he didn’t survive the culinary experience.

“Oh Mila Kunis, I love you. If I don’t make it out of this, honey, take care of the children,” he said, as the pain of the hot sauces really started to get intense.

Throughout the week, Kutcher’s ex-wife Demi Moore has continued to make headlines for her new memoir, Inside Out, which was released on Tuesday.

In the book, Moore, 56, reveals a series of bombshell details about her relationship with Kutcher, including that he was unfaithful. Moore writes she “went into contortions to try to fit the mold of the woman he wanted his wife to be,” which included having threesomes that left her with feelings of “shame.”

“I put him first,” she says in the book. “So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.”

Image zoom Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore Victor Boyko/GC/Getty

On Tuesday, Moore shared new details about the threesomes during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I don’t think it should be implied that he instigated,” she said on the talk show, adding that she’s spoken to Kutcher since she’s written the book. “I think it was — and again, in trying to keep the perspective on my story — he expressed something that was a fantasy and it was in my efforts to want to please and be what I thought he wanted.”

“It was a misguided sense of not really wanting to look at the harder question or maybe what was really missing,” Moore explained. “Or in my case, because I really felt like I had created an addiction to him; my codependency, in a way I never had before, I’ve never had that attachment.”

Although Kutcher hasn’t formally responded to the revelations shared in Moore’s book, he seemingly appeared to address the topic on Tuesday night.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “Life is good -Larry Kutcher,” a quote he attributed to his father, Larry.