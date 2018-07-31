Mila Kunis Opens Up About Ashton Kutcher’s Marriage to Demi Moore: It Was a 'Real Relationship'

Mila Kunis is giving insight into her husband Ashton Kutcher’s previous marriage to Demi Moore.

The Bad Moms actress, 34, opened up about Kutcher’s eight-year marriage to Moore, 55, on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

“They had, like, a normal, real relationship,” Kunis said. “They had three kids they were raising. It was, like, a normal life.”

“He was younger but he loved those kids,” she added, referring to Moore’s daughters with actor Bruce Willis.

Kutcher, 40, still has a relationship with Moore’s kids, Kunis also confirmed.

Of her own relationship with her husband of three years, Kunis said their characters might have been together on That ‘70s Show but that there were “no feelings whatsoever” between them during that time.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; J. Merritt/Getty; Rachel Murray/Getty

“It’s the weirdest story that nobody believes but it’s the God’s honest truth,” she said. “You know, he and I talk about it and we’re like, ‘God.’”

“Had we connected [in the past] would we have connected? No,” she continued. “The people that we were back then would never be together. But it’s just such a bummer that we missed out on 20 years together. I look back and I think, ‘We could have spent 20 years together.’”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“We would have never been together if we didn’t both go what we went through in order to be the people that we were when we met,” Kunis added.

Kunis recalled seeing Kutcher at an awards show where he caught her eye years after they had worked together.

“I was looking around, and there was a really beautiful man from the back,” she said on the podcast. “I was literally like, ‘Oh, he’s kinda hot.’ … And then he turned around, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s Kutch.’ I thought it was the weirdest thing that I was checking this guy out, and it was someone that I had known forever.”

The couple married in July 2015 after getting engaged in February 2014 and welcoming daughter Wyatt, 3½, that October. They later also welcomed son Dimitri, 20 months, in November 2016.