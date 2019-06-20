Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Respond to Split Report with Hilarious Video

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have reportedly broken up — and the couple is shocked by the news.

The stars hilariously responded to a tabloid report that they split in an Instagram video on Wednesday, with Kunis and Kutcher showing off a photo of a recent cover of In Touch Weekly that declared “It’s over.”

In the video, Kutcher asks, “Babe, what’s happening? What’s going on?” Responding, Kunis shows the cover and reports back, “It’s over between us.”

Jokes Kutcher, “Oh my God, what are we going to do?” while Kunis teases, “I felt suffocated.”

“You felt suffocated by me? I was just so overbearing, wasn’t I?” Kutcher responds.

“Also, I took the kids” Kunis, 35, deadpans to her husband as she reads the tabloid report. “You had a dark secret exposed.”

“You got the kids? I don’t get the kids?!” he asks. “What was the dark secret?” When Kunis says she doesn’t know, he adds “it must have been really dark.”

“I guess it’s over @intouchweekly have fun selling magazines this week. Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting,” Kutcher, 41, captioned the video.

The former That ’70s Show costars married back in July 2015, with Kunis giving birth to their daughter a year later. The couple now shares two children, Wyatt, 4, and Dimitri, 2.

Their Instagram video also attracted several comments from fellow celebrities.

“This is amazing. Miss ya’ll,” Demi Lovato wrote.

“DAMNIT!!! I was gonna take a run at (Mila Kunis)!!! I want a refund!” Dax Shepard commented, with Rumer Willis posting “🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ #fakenews”