Mila Kunis Recalls Having 'Fun' with Ashton Kutcher Before Going Serious: 'Let's Just Hook Up'

Mila Kunis says she experienced a serious case of déjà vu with husband Ashton Kutcher back when they were starting out.

The actress, 34, recently appeared on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast where she shared some little known details about her relationship with her fellow That ’70 Show star.

“I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar called No Strings Attached. We lived our movies out,” the actress said. “We were just like, let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.”

Much like the films the two starred in, what was once a casual relationship inevitably escalated to something more serious. After attempting the Friends with Benefits/No Strings Attached route, Kunis took charge when she realized her feelings for the actor after he told her about someone he was dating.

“I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight,” she said on the podcast.

“I was like, you know what, I actually care about you. I don’t want to mess anything up so I’m just going to walk away before it becomes too much,” she remembered. “And he was like, ‘Got it.’ And the next day, he showed up to my house and he was like, ‘Move in with me’ and I said, ‘OK.'”

The adorable couple was destined to be together since Kutcher, 40, was Kunis’ first kiss on That ’70s Show. Kunis was only 14 when she was cast, while Kutcher was 19.

Kunis recalled seeing Kutcher at an awards show where he caught her eye years after they had worked together.

“I was looking around, and there was a really beautiful man from the back,” she said on the podcast. “I was literally like, ‘Oh, he’s kinda hot.’ … And then he turned around, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s Kutch.’ I thought it was the weirdest thing that I was checking this guy out, and it was someone that I had known forever.”

The Bad Moms star recently told the funny story of when she revealed to her mom in 2012 that she and Kutcher were dating.

“We were driving up Laurel Canyon, and I was like, ‘Mom, I have to tell you, I’m dating somebody,’ ” Kunis recalled on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “And she was like, ‘Oh, tell me! Who are you dating?’ And I was like, ‘You’ve got to brace yourself for this one. I’m dating Ashton Kutcher.’ And she literally was like, ‘Shut the f— up’ in Russian. I was like, ‘No, I’m serious. I also may be in love with him, so…’”

The couple married in July 2015 after getting engaged in February 2014 and welcoming daughter Wyatt, 3½, that October. They later also welcomed son Dimitri, 20 months, in November 2016.