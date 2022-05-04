"I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project," Mike Myers teased of a potential fourth Austin Powers film

Mike Myers Teases Possibility of Fourth Austin Powers Movie 20 Years Later: I'd 'Love to Do' It

Would Mike Myers ever be open to returning to the silver screen as Austin Powers? Two words: yeah, baby!

The Pentaverate actor revealed he'd be down for reprising his role as the iconic character in a new interview with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle, telling the host he "would love to do" a fourth movie in the hit comedy franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But, he teased, "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist."

Myers, 58, played various characters in the spy spoof film series, including the titular Austin "Danger" Powers and Powers' main nemesis Dr. Evil.

After Cagle, 56, told Myers his response felt "like a confirmation" of a forthcoming addition film, the actor quipped, "It was a non-confirmed, confirmation confirmation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

AUSTIN POWERS : INTERNATIONAL MAN OF MYSTERY, Mike Myers Mike Myers as Austin Powers and Dr. Evil | Credit: Everett (2)

Myers first made his debut as Powers — a secret agent who was cryogenically frozen in 1967, only to wake up to a completely different world 30 years later — in 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, with Elizabeth Hurley as his fellow spy and love interest, Vanessa Kensington.

He also played Dr. Evil in the film, and would go on to portray additional villains Fat Bastard and Goldmember in the franchise's two follow-up installments: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002).

Back in 2018, the Saturday Night Live alum told PEOPLE that his son Spike, now 10, "keeps asking me, 'Where's the fourth Austin Powers?', which is the weirdest thing. I'm like, 'Get off my back. I'm doing my best.' "

Myers said Spike was falling asleep one night and asked if there would be a fourth installment to the franchise. "And I said, 'I'd like to. I don't know.' Then he said, 'What's Dr. Evil's lair?' And I said, 'An oil rig,' and he said, 'What's an oil rig?' I said, 'It's where you drill oil at sea.' "

"He goes, 'It should be a sewer,' and fell asleep," the actor added.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Mike Myers Took a Six-Year Break From Hollywood: "I Have Three Beautiful Kids"

While it has been 20 years since Myers has graced the big screen as part of the Austin Powers universe, he recently appeared in a Super Bowl ad for GM that saw Dr. Evil agree to save the planet from climate change before trying to take it over.

The February commercial also saw him reunite with three of his Austin Powers costars: Seth Green, Rob Lowe and Mindy Sterling.

Working with Green, 48, Lowe, 58, and Sterling, 68, again after two decades "was like we hadn't missed a beat," Myers told PEOPLE at the time. "It's like it was five minutes ago. After three kids I don't have a sense of time anyways."

And the Emmy winner called it "unbelievably flattering" when Austin Powers fans come up to him in real life and quote lines from the comedies.

"It's absolutely gratifying," Myers said. "It's people of all ages and from around the world. It's hard for my head to take in sometimes, but it's just a great experience. The Dr. Evil speech, when he's with Carrie Fisher — 'The details of my life are quite inconsequential ... ' — I've had people recite the entire speech. And me going, 'God, I had to do that in 15 takes.' "