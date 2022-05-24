Mike Myers Says He'd Be 'Thrilled' to Make 'One Shrek a Year'
Mike Myers is showing the love for everyone's favorite green ogre.
In a recent interview with GQ, as part of the segment "Mike Myers Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters", the Austin Powers actor, 58, reflected on his role as Shrek.
Myers shared that he loved the idea of "taking a fairytale and turning it on its head" with the animated film franchise.
"Having it be that all the traditional bad guys are good guys and all the traditional good guys are bad guys," he told the magazine.
Myers said his character's arc from a "self-loathing ogre to a self accepting ogre" was "meaningful" to him.
"I loved playing Shrek," he said. "If I had to do one Shrek a year I'd be thrilled."
Myers was joined by the voices of Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas for the Shrek franchise, which spanned four films beginning with the 2001 original. One of the film's characters "Puss in Boots," voiced by Banderas, even received its own spinoff movie in 2011.
Shrek is not the only character the actor has said he would be happy to reprise.
Earlier in May while appearing on SiriusXM's Jess Cagle podcast, he told the host he "would love to do" a fourth movie in the hit Austin Powers comedy franchise.
But, he teased, "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist."
Myers played various characters in the spy spoof film series, including the titular Austin "Danger" Powers and Powers' main nemesis Dr. Evil.
After Cagle told Myers his response felt "like a confirmation" of a forthcoming addition film, the actor quipped, "It was a non-confirmed, confirmation confirmation."