Mike Myers Is Enjoying the 'Happiest Time' of His Life at 55 and Wants to Do Austin Powers 4

Happy birthday Mike Myers!

The actor, who’s making his big screen comeback after a near five year hiatus, turned 55 on Friday.

At the premiere of his new film Terminal, one of two new movies he’s appearing in, along with the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, told PEOPLE that he’s never felt better in his life.

Asked how he enjoys balancing family life with show business, the father of three said, “It’s all weird, dude. I grew up in government assisted housing in Toronto, so all of this is bizarre and fun.”

He added, “This is the happiest time of my life. I have a lot of stuff coming and I think I may have found the right balance now and I’m super thrilled.”

Myers, who has been largely absent from the big screen since making a brief appearance in 2009’s Inglourious Basterds, added that he’s spent his time away from the spotlight focusing on being a dad to Spike, 6, Sunday, 4, and Paulina, 2.

“I know what I’m doing in terms of my kids now, so that was a good six years,” he explained.

But according to Myers, even his kids are anxious to see their dad back in the movies. He revealed that his son Spike “keeps asking me, ‘Where’s the fourth Austin Powers,’ which is the weirdest thing. I’m like, ‘Get off my back. I’m doing my best.’ “

Myers said his son was falling asleep one night and asked if there would be a fourth installment to the franchise. “And I said, ‘I’d like to. I don’t know.’ Then he said, ‘What’s Dr. Evil’s lair?’ And I said, ‘An oil rig,’ and he said, ‘What’s an oil rig?’ I said, ‘It’s where you drill oil at sea.’ He goes, ‘It should be a sewer,’ and fell asleep.”

While Terminal will mark his first film appearance in awhile, Myers has been getting back to his roots in TV. “I was on Saturday Night Live recently and then I was on Jimmy and I did Dr. Evil and I just did Trump’s doctor on Kimmel,” he said. “I’m having a blast. I love it. It’s like being shot out of a cannon without net. It’s so much fun.”

Terminal, also starring Margot Robbie, is in theaters now.