Mike Myers Revives Austin Powers' Dr. Evil — Who Says He's Running for Congress: 'Evil Is In!'

On Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, comedian Mike Myers brought his hilarious Austin Powers villain, Dr. Evil, back to announce he’d be on the ballot for the midterm elections, in a congressional race.

“It’s 2018. Evil’s in, right? It’s hip,” Dr. Evil joked. “It’s like playing Fortnite while slamming a Tide POD and doing the Shiggy challenge.”

So what inspired Dr. Evil to choose Congress? Well, apparently, Dr. Evil “was hoping for Brett Kavanaugh’s job” but President Trump said he was “too even-tempered for that.”

Though the mastermind villain — who referred to himself as “white Corey Booker” — lives in a secret lair, the lair is actually in Rhode Island, where Dr. Evil would be running. “Exit 47, near the Spearmint Rhino gentleman’s club,” Dr. Evil said, revealing its location.

To help get votes, Dr. Evil came up with a “Five Point Evil Plan.”

That includes limiting all Pringles cans to Screaming Dill Pickle flavor, and extending YouTube pre-roll advertisements from five seconds to eight seconds.

Perhaps the scariest of all his plans? Changing the national anthem to the viral “Baby Shark” song.

“No no no. Please. Make it stop!” Fallon screamed.

Joking aside, all eyes are on the midterm elections, with voter turnout expected to be higher than ever — especially among young people and Democrats, who are hoping to take back Congress in order to impede President Donald Trump‘s agenda.

For more information on the elections, as well as where you can research candidates, click here.