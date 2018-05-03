Mike Myers Delivers Touching Tribute to Austin Powers' Mini-Me Actor Verne Troyer: 'I Miss Him'

Mike Myers is remembering his friend and costar Verne Troyer less than two weeks after the actor’s death.

Myers delivered a touching tribute to Troyer during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night.

“Verne was a fantastic human being,” Meyers said as he held back tears.

Troyer became best known for starring as Mini-Me in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, for which he portrayed a misbehaving version of Mike Myers’ character Dr. Evil. Troyer also reprised his role in the 2002 sequel, Austin Powers in Goldmember.

“I worked with him for a long time,” he said. “He was a great comedian.”

He also recalled how Troyer turned Mini-Me into an icon.

“As written, Mini-Me is like almost a prop,” Myers explained. “But he brought it up off the page, made it better than written and we ended up giving him more and more stuff to do.”

The actor went on to call Troyer a “great physical comedian, a great dancer” and “just a fantastic guy.”

Myers said he attended a memorial service for Troyer, where he watched a photo montage of the late star’s life.

“He died at 49. He wasn’t supposed to live past his teens,” he said. “You saw 150 years worth of life in this photo montage.”

Sharing stories of his time traveling with Troyer, Myers said, “Verne brought so much love to people.”

“Every day you see him, you go ‘Wow! That is a small human.’ But by the end of the day, you just saw Verne. It just sort of went away….He was part of the cast and fantastic,” Myers said. “I miss him.”

Troyer’s family confirmed his death on April 21.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible,” his family said.

No cause of death was revealed.

On April 2, Troyer, who was born with achondroplasia dwarfism which caused him to stop growing at 2’8″, was rushed to the hospital for a “reported poisoning.” The Los Angeles City Fire Department confirmed to PEOPLE that they were called to the actor’s North Hollywood home. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Troyer was “extremely upset, drunk and suicidal.”

In Saturday’s statement, Troyer’s family wrote: “During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”