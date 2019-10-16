Miguel Cervantes Announces Celebration of Life for His Daughter Adelaide 3 Days After Her Death

Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes is inviting the public to attend the celebration of life service for his late daughter Adelaide.

On Tuesday, Miguel, 42, shared a flyer on Twitter, announcing that Adelaide’s service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Harold Washington Chicago Public Library.

“All are welcome to attend in your most colorful attire,” the program reads.

The service begins at 10 a.m. and “seating capacity is limited.”

In addition, the family has asked that anyone who wishes to make a contribution should donate to Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE) in Adelaide’s honor.

Adelaide died on Saturday, just a few short days before her fourth birthday. The young child spent nearly her entire life battling seizures that no one can still quite explain.

Adelaide’s story has been documented through the years on her mother Kelly Cervantes’ popular blog Inchstones and through the family’s work with the CURE, which raises funds for research into a cure for the devastating illness.

“The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning,” the family said in a statement to PEOPLE on Sunday.

“She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the ‘calm’ for which they’ve been searching for so long. They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time.”

Image zoom Cervantes Family Rachel Friedman Photography

Also on Sunday, Kelly shared a black-and-white photo of her late daughter’s bedroom with her stuffed animals lined up neatly on her bed in a row.

“The machines are off,” Kelly, 37, wrote alongside the picture. “Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaide bug and forever after.”

On Monday, Cervantes expressed his gratitude for the outpour of support and love following Adelaide’s death.

Image zoom Cervantes Family Rachel Friedman Photography

“Dear everyone,” Miguel began in a tweet. “Just wanted to let you know that Kelly, (son) Jackson and I are doing ok. We are comforted knowing there are so many people sending positive vibes. We are seeing allo fit and thanks.”

Miguel also confirmed that he will briefly take a break from his leading role in the Chicago production of Hamilton. However, he plans to return to the stage soon.