'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Jokes About Mug Shot in Stand-Up Set as He Marks 3 Years of Sobriety

"You know you look bad when your drug dealer doesn't want to be seen in public with you," Shaun Weiss joked of his 2020 mug shot in a recent stand-up comedy set

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on April 19, 2023 11:01 AM
Shaun Weiss attends Classic Rewind Weekend 2022 at Showboat Atlantic City
Photo: Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Shaun Weiss is finding some humor in his past struggles with drug addiction.

Weiss, who rose to fame in the '90s as he played goalie Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks movies, recently performed a stand-up comedy set at the Mic Drop Comedy Club in San Diego.

During the set, the 44-year-old actor joked about the years he spent struggling with addictions to heroin and meth and repeatedly told a crowd: "It was rough," per a video of the performance obtained by TMZ.

"I don't know if you saw that: child actor arrested for burglary," Weiss is shown saying in the video. "I was very disappointed in myself… I didn't even wear a disguise. What the hell? Come on, Goldberg, you can do better than that."

"I'll tell you, they're not using any Instagram filters down there at the station," Weiss joked about a mug shot taken after his Jan. 2020 arrest for burglary. "This photo was rough. You know you look bad when your drug dealer doesn't want to be seen in public with you. That's when you should reassess things."

Weiss, who marked three years of sobriety in a Jan. 25 Instagram post, has been performing stand-up comedy in recent weeks and appears to be preparing for a one-week tour across much of the country in June.

The actor explained during his stand-up set that he turned to stealing and petty theft to support his drug addiction and joked that "you don't have a drug problem until you run out of money, right?"

"That's where drugs will take you.. I got a court ordered anti theft course that I had to take, it was $450, but I figured out how to get it for free," he joked, per the video obtained by TMZ. "What did they expect?"

THE MIGHTY DUCKS, Shaun Weiss
Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett ; Bobby Bank/Getty

Weiss worked his way back into the acting world in the last year with the recently-released movie Jesus Revolution. Back in September, the actor said that it is "hard to see" images of himself while he struggled with addiction in an interview with Addiction Talk published on YouTube. During that interview, he said he would steal $1,000 worth of electronics each day to feed his addiction prior to maintaining a sober lifestyle.

"It made me an adrenaline junkie," he told the interviewer of his time as a child star in Disney's Mighty Ducks movies. "Things were a lot more exciting for me than the average 13-year-old — taking trips and flying to places and being in movies."

"So I was very addicted to the excitement of things, he added at the time. "And when that went away, I didn't really know how to get that feeling. And I found that in drugs."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

