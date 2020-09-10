Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss is showing off his new teeth months after his January arrest

Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Gets New Teeth as He's Now Sober Months After Arrest

Shaun Weiss has a fresh set of pearly whites for his new sober life.

In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Mighty Ducks actor shows off his new smile months his arrest in January.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, Weiss has a new set of upper denture implants thanks to Dr. Gabe Rosenthal, who is rehabilitating Weiss' teeth after his old ones were infected and causing him pain. Weiss is set to get lower implants in a few weeks.

Weiss' friend Drew Gallagher revealed the news of the actor's dental implants, which was first reported by TMZ. Gallagher also confirms Weiss is now over 265 sober and is staying at a sober living facility, where he goes to at least 5 meetings a week as an outpatient.

"He’s happy and healthy and working hard," Gallagher tells PEOPLE. "He’s a bit anxious with each big step that comes, but he settles down and finds his pace at each interval. Moving to sober living was nerve-racking as there are a lot of roommates constantly on top of each other. But he’s thriving in his growth and making the best of it."

In January, Weiss was booked into the Yuba County Jail after he was found by police to be inside the garage of a house and “inside of the homeowner’s vehicle.”

Image zoom Marysville Police Department; Bobby Bank/WireImage

When police entered the garage, they found Weiss inside of the car.

The former child star “displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence. Weiss also said the vehicle he was filtering through was not his,” the press release read.

After Weiss' arrest, his friend Gallagher spoke to PEOPLE about his desperate need to help Weiss get better, and for fans to understand what he's going through. Gallagher said he believes that Weiss needs “medical” and “psychiatric attention.”

“He’s sick, he’s mentally ill,” Gallagher said of the actor. “He’s just sick and everybody gives up on him.” Gallagher described his friend as “the nicest, softest, sweetest human being,” adding, “He’s like a brother to me. I won’t abandon him.”

While Gallagher said people tell him that Weiss “has to want the help” to get better, he doesn’t think they fully understand Weiss’ current state.

“It’s like, ‘you don’t understand, he’s having mental issues,'” Gallagher said.

“All Shaun wants to do is stand on stage and make people laugh,” he adds. “He’s one of the funniest comedians you’ll ever meet, he’s sharp, his witty, he doesn’t take himself too seriously. He understands the dire situation he’s in. The reality is there’s something where our brains go right, his brain goes left.”

Image zoom Drew Gallagher and Shaun Weiss GoFundMe

Gallagher continues to try to help his friend, and set up a GoFundMe campaign for Weiss to go towards his bail and rehab expenses. The GoFundMe will also go towards Weiss's sober living, food, medicine and now a car so he can start working for a delivery service.

Weiss was previously arrested in August 2018 in Northern California after police found him allegedly high on drugs and acting bizarrely with a flashlight.