Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Arrested for Residential Burglary While High on Meth: Police

Marysville Police Department; Bobby Bank/WireImage

Shaun Weiss, the actor best known for playing Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks, was arrested on Sunday for residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Weiss, 41, was booked into the Yuba County Jail and is being held on $52,500 bail after he was found by police to be inside the garage of a house and “inside of the homeowner’s vehicle.”

“The homeowner said he was the only person that lived at this residence and no one had permission to be inside,” a press release by the Marysville Police Department read on Facebook. (Marysville, California is northwest of San Francisco and north of Sacramento.)

When police entered the garage, they found Weiss inside of the car, the press release said.

“Weiss forced entry to gain access into the vehicle by shattering a window,” the press release read. “Officers noticed shattered glass on the ground and observed that the passenger window to the vehicle was broken. Officers ordered the male out of the vehicle and took him into custody.”

The former child star “displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence. Weiss also said the vehicle he was filtering through was not his,” the press release read. “After further investigation, it was determined that Weiss starred in several movie’s [sic] and television series.”

Weiss was previously arrested in August 2018 in Northern California after police found him allegedly high on drugs and acting bizarrely with a flashlight.

The former Mighty Ducks star was found with three other individuals, according to police Lt. Chris Nicodemus.

The group was “behaving erratically with flashlights” — such as Weiss shining a light in his own face — and the officers suspected they might be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Nicodemus says.

During subsequent contact with the individuals, authorities determined that Weiss was high on drugs, according to Nicodemus, though he did not know which specific substance it was. A blood sample was not taken.

The actor was held behind bars for a few hours until he sobered up and then was released without charges, Nicodemus says, which is a “routine” occurrence in public intoxication arrests in California.

He cited a state law permitting just such a release, without charges, in cases of people who are intoxicated and where “no further proceedings are desirable.”

Nicodemus said Weiss was far from combative at the scene — instead amusing the officers with his humor. He was “witty,” according to the arresting officers with whom Nicodemus spoke.

This was Weiss’ first contact with Oroville police, Nicodemus said, but it was not his first drug arrest: He was charged with misdemeanor meth possession in California in 2017 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, according to E! News.

Weiss last appeared on screen in the 2016 short Netflix & Chill, according to IMDB, and his widest-seen release before that was 2008’s Drillbit Taylor, starring Owen Wilson, in which he had a small role.