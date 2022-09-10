'Mighty Ducks' ' Shaun Weiss Says It's 'Hard to See' Photos From Grip of Addiction: 'I Looked Horrible'

Shaun Weiss is opening up about his life and taking a hard look back at his struggles with drug addiction.

During an interview with Addiction Talk published on YouTube Wednesday, the actor — who famously played goalie Greg Goldberg in the Mighty Ducks movies — opened up about his struggle when he was addicted to methamphetamine and heroin, as well as living in the streets.

Weiss, 44, confessed it is "hard to see" the images of him when he was battling the disease, sharing that he "looked horrible and deathly." He even lost his teeth during that period but was later gifted a full new set of teeth while living in a sober facility.

Courtesy Drew Gallagher

Weighing 96 pounds at the time, he remembered his hair was also "infested with bugs."

Claiming that he would steal $1,000 worth of electronics a day to feed his addiction, he explained, "that's not normal."

"This is a very serious problem…I was in horrible shape," he shared. "I was probably going to die if those sheriff's deputies didn't step in and save me."

In January 2020, Weiss was booked into the Yuba County Jail after police found him inside the garage of a house and "inside of the homeowner's vehicle." Prior to that, he was arrested in August 2018 after police found him allegedly high on drugs and acting bizarrely with a flashlight. In 2017, he was charged with misdemeanor meth possession after an encounter with the law agencies and sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere in the chat, Weiss also discussed how being given the spotlight as a child actor has contributed to his addiction.

"It made me an adrenaline junkie," he told the interviewer. "Things were a lot more exciting for me than the average 13-year-old — taking trips and flying to places and being in movies."

"So I was very addicted to the excitement of things, he added. "And when that went away, I didn't really know how to get that feeling. And I found that in drugs."

Earlier this year, Weiss celebrated two years of sobriety following his battle with meth addiction. He posted a before-and-after photo on Instagram to mark the occasion.

"🙏 for your 💜& support!!" Weiss wrote in another post, along with a photo of socks that read, "Sober AF Two Years."

"If you or someone you know is in need of treatment — 866.480.2496," he added.

In March, Weiss announced he landed his first acting gig after 14-year hiatus in the upcoming Lionsgate movie Jesus Revolution. The last film he appeared in was the 2008 comedy, Drillbit Taylor.

Sharing a sneak peek of his character on Instagram, Weiss wrote in the caption, "🙏🏼 John Erwin & Lions Gate for my first role in ... a while 🤪 #jesusrevolutionmovie."