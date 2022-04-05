Mighty Ducks Actor Shaun Weiss Lands First Movie Gig in 14 Years After Battle with Meth Addiction
The Mighty Ducks' Shaun Weiss is getting back on the big screen!
After a 14-year hiatus, the 42-year-old has landed his first acting role in the upcoming Lionsgate movie Jesus Revolution.
Weiss played goalie Greg Goldberg in the Mighty Ducks movies. The last film he appeared in was the 2008 comedy Drillbit Taylor.
Weiss announced his new gig to fans on Instagram on Thursday.
"🙏🏼 John Erwin & Lions Gate for my first role in ... a while 🤪 #jesusrevolutionmovie," he captioned the post.
The announcement comes after Weiss celebrated two years of sobriety following his battle with meth addiction.
Last month, the actor and comedian posted a before-and-after photo on Instagram to mark the occasion.
"🙏 for your 💜& support!!" Weiss wrote in another post, along with a photo of socks that read, "Sober AF Two Years."
"If you or someone you know is in need of treatment — 866.480.2496," he added.
Weiss, who was arrested in Jan. 2020 on charges of residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance, is doing "pretty awesome," his friend and advocate, Drew Gallagher, recently told PEOPLE.
At the time, he went to rehab and was living in a sober house, but wanted to get an apartment "when his finances get more stable," Gallagher added.