Shaun Weiss, the actor who played Goldberg, the goalie in the Mighty Ducks films franchise, revealed he had checked into rehab after he was arrested after appearing high on drugs.

In a lengthy Facebook post that he shared on Tuesday, Weiss, 39, wrote he had made his decision “in an effort to break free from the self-destructive patterns of behavior and drug abuse that have landed me at rock bottom, (to be real… BELOW rock bottom.)”

“I have checked in to a well reguarded [sic], long term rehabilitation center,” Weiss continued “I have surrendered to the reality that without immediate treatment my life is in eminant [sic] danger. My spirit was until recently depleted, weak and shrouded by darkness has been renewed by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from fans of my early work as an actor.”

“Reaching out to me not only on-line [sic], but in person. Everywhere I go, morning, noon and night, folks whom I’ve never met before approaching me with big smiles and hugs, invigorating encouragement, even food. And not junk, the good stuff, grandma’s stuffed peppa’s,” he wrote.

“I hear stories about how much Heavyweights or the Ducks movies impacted their lives or helped them through hard times or just made them laugh over and over. Such a testament to all the blood, sweat and tears everybody put into those flicks during that magical time over 20 years ago. Please believe how medicinal these personal exchanges are for me. Even if you think I’m the knuckle-puck guy or the fat kid from “Hook“. In the midst of my most challenging times, your support is giving me the strength I need to embark down the long road to recovery. (Self… please, DO NOT type the next line),” he added.

Weiss continued telling his fans “You ARE the wind beneath my wings,” adding, “(OMG… you went there. A flying V/ Duck refference [sic] ON TOP of a throw-back to classic Bette Midler?… you promised you’d be sober when you wrote this…).”

“In closing, I AM going to recover. I’m determined to return to my old self. My mind is set on health and well being,” he wrote. “To all bridges burned; those who I have: lied to, taken advantage of, manipulated for selfish gains, stolen from… then led the search to help you find what I stole… Relax, I’ll buy you a new one. JUST KIDDING!”

Weiss added he wasn’t asking for forgiveness or a second chance, but for “prayers.”

He also thanked his Mighty Ducks costar Aaron Lohr “for driving me to rehab” as well as his friends and family.

The actor was arrested Aug. 4 in Oroville, California, after police found him allegedly high on drugs and acting bizarrely with a flashlight, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Weiss was found with three other individuals who police said were “behaving erratically with flashlights.”

The actor was held behind bars for a few hours until he sobered up and then was released without charges, Lt. Chris Nicodemus told PEOPLE, which is a “routine” occurrence in public intoxication arrests in California.

That was not Weiss’ first drug arrest. He was charged with misdemeanor meth possession in California in 2017 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, according to E! News.

Weiss is perhaps best known for his role as a child actor playing goalie Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks films in the ’90s.

He last appeared on screen in the 2016 short Netflix & Chill, according to IMDB, and his widest-seen release before that was 2008’s Drillbit Taylor, starring Owen Wilson, in which he had a small role.