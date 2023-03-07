Midori Francis Says She Was Ready 'to Fight for My Life' in Her First Horror Movie 'Unseen'

The Grey's Anatomy actress was prepared "to scream, to cry, to fight for my life and run around outside," she exclusively tells PEOPLE

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023 04:18 PM
Midori Francis as Emily in the Horror/Thriller film, UNSEEN, a Paramount Home Entertainment and MGM+ release
Photo: Blumhouse Television

Midori Francis takes on her most thrilling role yet in her new film, Unseen.

The Grey's Anatomy star, 28, stars in Blumhouse Productions' latest horror film, which comes from director Yoko Okumura. The thriller follows a nearly-blind Emily (Francis) as she tries to escape from her murderous ex-boyfriend — but needs to rely on stranger Sam (Jolene Purdy) to be her eyes as she guides her out of the woods through a video call.

The role marks Francis' first foray into the horror genre after working on HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls and the Netflix rom-com Dash & Lily — something she was "ready" to do, she tells PEOPLE.

"I was just so ready to do this kind of thing," Francis says. "I mean, to just honestly — the simplest way I could put it — to scream, to cry, to fight for my life, run around outside and just do something this gritty and this high stakes, as an actor, I think I haven't really done something like that for a long time and I was just so excited."

She adds, "This was a more mature role and it was more gritty. I think I'd just come off of a lot of comedy too at the time, so it was just really nice to not have that be the focus."

Midori Francis as Emily in the Horror/Thriller film, UNSEEN, a Paramount Home Entertainment and MGM+ release.
Blumhouse Television

While Francis and Purdy, 39, also star alongside Missi Pyle and Michael Patrick Lane in the film, Unseen is focused primarily on the relationship between the two women as they help each other survive in unexpected ways. However, since the entire film takes place over a phone call between them, the pair never share a scene together — which was a challenge in itself.

Francis' scenes all took place in woods outside of New Orleans, while Purdy's were set at a gas station store in the city. To create the chemistry between the characters, the actresses served as each other's readers, quietly saying their character's lines as the other filmed her scene.

"[Jolene] ended up being in the woods with me the entire time, hiding behind trees, kneeling over so that I could hear her. And if I was foraging through the forest, she ended up foraging," Francis says. "And then when it came to her side, basically anytime you see Jolene in that box, I was tucked in that box on this carpet hiding, doing my lines to her."

(L-R) Midori Francis as Emily and Jolene Purdy as Sam in the Horror/Thriller film, UNSEEN
Blumhouse Television

The story of two women helping each other and playing such a strong, level-headed female lead drew Francis to the role, she says.

As an ER doctor, Emily was very resourceful and stayed calm in her perilous situation, while Francis says she would have been "freaking out" as an "emotional, anxious" actor.

"I loved how much she was fighting for her life, there's only one time where she even contemplates giving up, on the beach," Francis says. "And I think by that point the audience would understand why she's giving up. She takes a lot of s—, narrowly escapes death so many times. But I loved how it was never really 'Woe is me,' it was very much practical. Like, 'I'm going to save my life.'"

(L-R) Midori Francis as Emily and Jolene Purdy as Sam in the Horror/Thriller film, UNSEEN, a Paramount Home Entertainment and MGM+ release.
Blumhouse Television

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Unseen will release on digital and on demand on March 7.

Related Articles
Nicolas Cage attends the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Nicolas Cage Recalls Almost Playing a 'Sort of Emo' Superman for Director Tim Burton
Kevin Williamson, Hayden Panettiere
'Scream' Creator Recalls Phone Call with Hayden Panettiere That Got Her to Return: 'It All Worked Out'
Honoree Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor pose at the 2019 Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on November 18, 2019 in New York City.
Christine Taylor Explains Why She and Ben Stiller Rekindled Their Marriage: 'We Found This Way Back'
frankie grande, Michael Urie
Frankie Grande, Michael Urie and More Enter a Haunted House in Trailer for 'Summoning Sylvia'
Lesley Paterson. Credit: John Seggestta
Meet Lesley Paterson, an Oscar Nominee Who's Also a Champion Triathlete: Inside Her Incredible Story
Jenna Ortega for Elle Magazine
Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Being Single: 'The Idea of Relationships Stresses Me Out'
UNSPECIFIED - DECEMBER 6: In this image released on December 6, Neve Campbell attends the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time broadcast on December 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV Communications) (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13795628du) Skeet Ulrich attends the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square, in New York World Premiere of "Scream VI", New York, United States - 06 Mar 2023
Skeet Ulrich Says Neve Campbell 'Misses' Being in 'Scream VI' but 'She Loves What We've Done'
Margot Robbie and Megyn Kelly Have ‘Bombshell Encounter’ in Utah
Megyn Kelly Has ''Bombshell' Encounter' with Margot Robbie in Utah: 'Gracious & Friendly'
Keanu Reeves attends the UK premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4; THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS Poster
Keanu Reeves Reveals He Has the Red Pill from the Original 'Matrix' Set: 'Not Stolen'
Shailene Woodley Stars in Trailer for To Catch a Killer
Shailene Woodley Plays a Troubled Cop Helping FBI Track Down a Murderer in 'To Catch a Killer' Trailer
Ghosted — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Fight for Love — Literally — in Lively First Trailer for 'Ghosted'
On A Wing And A Prayer; First Look
Dennis Quaid Plays a Real Man Who Suddenly Becomes an Emergency Pilot in 'On a Wing and a Prayer' : Trailer
Nancy Meyers
Nancy Meyers to Make Movie Return with Big Budget Romantic Comedy for Netflix (Report)
Chris Rock LIVE: Selective Outrange. Chris Rock at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore. Cr. Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix © 2023
Chris Rock 'Riding High' from Netflix Special: 'He Isn't Worried' About Backlash Over Jokes (Source)
Women's Health: April 2023 / Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Says She 'Can Obviously Relate to' Her 'Scream VI' Character's 'Human Trauma'
Leslie Jones, D.L. Hughley Defend Chris Rock Against Backlash for Will Smith Jokes: 'Sit Down'
Leslie Jones, D.L. Hughley Defend Chris Rock Against Backlash Over Will Smith Jokes: 'Sit Down'