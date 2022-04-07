Mickey Rourke Shares Gruesome Photo After Accident Leaves Him with Large Gash on His Face
WARNING: Graphic photo below
Mickey Rourke is putting down his skateboard for good after what looks to be a nasty spill.
The Wrestler star, 69, shared a grisly selfie on Instagram on Tuesday, showing the top half of his face with a bloody gash and scrapes across his forehead.
"Looks like my skateboarding days are over," Rourke wrote in the caption, adding an eye roll emoji.
The 9 1/2 Weeks star is no stranger to taking hard hits to the face and has undergone multiple facial surgeries.
"'I had my nose broken twice. I had five operations on my nose and one on a smashed cheekbone," he told the Daily Mail in 2009.
"Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing," the boxer-turned-actor said at the time. "But I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together."
While his skateboarding career may be at its end, Rourke's acting career is going strong as he has no less than 8 projects currently in the works.
One, in pre-production, is a horror film titled Cursed opposite Lindsay Lohan, while another — titled 3 Days Rising — costars Ice-T.