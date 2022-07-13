Top Gun: Maverick has become Tom Cruise's biggest movie to date making more than $1 billion, but Mickey Rourke said, "I don't care about money and power"

Mickey Rourke Says Tom Cruise Is 'Irrelevant in My World' Despite Top Gun: Maverick Success

The Oscar-nominated actor, 69, was a recent guest on the U.K. television talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he shared his thoughts on Cruise, 60, and the box office performance of the actor's long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Thirty-six years after the first movie, Top Gun: Maverick broke records for the Memorial Day weekend box office and has already surpassed $1 billion worldwide. It's the biggest movie of Cruise's career so far.

When asked for his take on the film's incredible performance, Rourke said, "That doesn't mean s--- to me. The guy's been doing the same effing part for 35 years, you know? I mean, I got no respect for that."

"Really?" asked Morgan, as Rourke responded, "Yeah, really, brother."

He continued, "I don't care about money and power. I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro's early work and Richard Harris's work and Ray Winstone's work — that's the kind of actor I wanna be like, Monty Clift and Brando back in the day. A lot of guys that just tried to stretch as actors...."

Morgan then asked, "You don't think Tom Cruise is a good actor?" Said Rourke, "I think he's irrelevant in my world."

A rep for Cruise did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cruise has had a long career with hit movies dating back to his big break in the early 1980s with films like Risky Business and All the Right Moves. Since then, he's had blockbusters like War of the Worlds and the Mission: Impossible franchise, plus he's earned three Academy Award nominations, for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia.

Rourke broke onto the Hollywood scene around the same time as Cruise in the early '80s with films like 9½ Weeks and Body Heat.

Earlier this year, Cruise was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. There, he said Top Gun: Maverick, which had its release delayed by the pandemic, was "never" going to debut on streaming. "I make movies for the big screen," he said.

"I make these movies for all of you, and I feel very blessed to be able to do what I do," Cruise also said at the festival.