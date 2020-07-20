Mickey Rourke Calls Robert De Niro a 'Big F---ing Crybaby' in Threatening Instagram Rant

The two costarred together in the 1987 movie Angel Heart

Mickey Rourke is taking jabs at Robert De Niro.

On Friday, the Oscar-nominated star of The Wrestler, 67, posted a heated Instagram rant directed at the Oscar-winning Raging Bull actor, 76. In his post, Rourke called De Niro a "punk a--" and threatened to "embarrass" him if their paths ever cross.

"Hey Robert De Niro, that’s right i am talking to you, you big f---ing crybaby," began Rourke. "A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers 'Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of sh--'. Listen Mr.Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper."

Rourke, who starred opposite De Niro in the 1987 film Angel Heart, didn't specify which outlet De Niro was quoted as calling him a liar, but proceeded to call him out. He signed the caption "Mickey Rourke 'as God is my witness.'"

"Let me tell you something, you punk a--, when i see you i swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs,i gonna embarrass you severely 100%," added Rourke.

A rep for De Niro did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Robert De Niro and Mickey Rourke in Angel Heart (1987) StudioCanal/Shutterstock

Rourke claimed during an Italian TV appearance in 2019 that De Niro did not get along with him on the set of Angel Heart, a thriller which also starred Lisa Bonet and Charlotte Rampling. According to USA Today, Rourke said about De Niro, "Now, I don't look up to him no more, I look through him."

The actor also accused De Niro of preventing him from being cast in Martin Scorsese's 2019 crime film The Irishman, saying: "Marty Scorsese wanted to meet me for a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro. The casting person told my manager that Robert De Niro said he refused to work with me in a movie."

Pesci, 77, and Pacino, 80, ultimately starred in the Netflix movie, which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

A rep for De Niro told the New York Post in September that Rourke's claim was false, adding that he had never been considered for a part in the movie. The spokesperson mentioned that De Niro was made "aware of these comments" at the time.