Mickey Rourke, 66, Looks Smitten with Girlfriend Anastassija Makarenko, 32, at Holiday Party

Mickey Rourke is gearing up for the holidays with his longtime love.

The 66-year-old actor attended a Christmas party at Caffe Roma in Beverly Hills on Sunday with his girlfriend of nine years, Anastassija Makarenko, 32.

The couple looked happy as they attended the festivities. The model stood out wearing print leggings, a print skirt, and a black crop top with a black Spanish hat. Rourke went for a more casual approach and wore an off-white T-shirt, white jacket and blue jeans.

Rourke and Makarenko largely keep their relationship private. The Oscar-nominated actor spoke to PEOPLE about their relationship in January 2010 saying, “She’s a gift from heaven.”

“Obviously, she’s a very beautiful woman,” he continued. “But she’s got the biggest heart, she’s got a great family, she’s really close to her mother and father — they’re great people.”

Makarenko added, “He’s the most beautiful man in the world, he’s a sweetheart and the best boyfriend.”

Rourke was previously married to actress Debra Feuer from 1981 to 1989, and later to model Carré Otis from 1992 to 1998.

Fans of the actor can see him in the upcoming films Night Walk and Berlin, I Love You.