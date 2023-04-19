Michelle Yeoh to Reprise Role from 'Star Trek: Discovery' in New 'Star Trek' Movie: 'Dream Come True'

Michelle Yeoh is returning to Star Trek!

On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that it is moving forward with a new Star Trek original movie titled Star Trek: Section 31 starring Academy Award winner Yeoh, who will reprise her Star Trek: Discovery role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou.

Yeoh, 60, began playing the character in Discovery's first season on the streaming service back in 2017. She appeared in 24 episodes of the series as Georgiou, who returns to the Star Trek universe in the new movie to "join a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and face the sins of her past," according to an official synopsis of the project.

"I'm beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I've loved for so long," Yeoh said of the upcoming film in a statement Tuesday. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched."

Yeoh added in her statement that the spinoff movie for her character "is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams."

"We can't wait to share what's in store for you," Yeoh shared. "Until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

In a press release shared Tuesday, Star Trek: Discovery executive producer Alex Kurtzman said that Yeoh first presented an idea to create a spinoff based on her character before the series began airing back in 2017.

"She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of Trek, and now, six years later, Star Trek: Section 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win," Kurtzman said in a statement, noting Yeoh's recent Oscar victory for her role in 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"Everyone on Team Trek couldn't be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse," he added.

Olatunde Osunsanmi will direct Star Trek: Section 31 from a script written by Craig Sweeny, according to a release. Both filmmakers currently work on the Discovery Paramount+ series. Production is expected to begin later this year.

Yeoh recently brought her Oscar trophy to her home country Malaysia to share her awards season victory with her family after Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Oscars in March, including Best Picture.

In addition to the new Star Trek movie, Yeoh will voice the Transformers character Airazor in June's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and is set to play Madame Morrible in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked.