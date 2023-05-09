Michelle Yeoh Says She 'Loves' Working with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo on 'Wicked' Movie

Michelle Yeoh is busy at work after her Oscar win.

While out at her American Born Chinese premiere on Sunday, the actress spoke with ET about Wicked, her upcoming two-part film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, which costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

"You'll see it very soon," Yeoh promised of the first film, due out next November, with part two slated for December 2025. Adding that it's been "great" playing Madame Morrible, she also gushed about her costars: "Really good. Love working with Ariana and Cynthia."

As for her new Disney+ series, Yeoh told the outlet that "fans can expect a lot of fun, a lot of fantasy, a lot of action."

Yeoh, 60, won the Academy Award for her performance as Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once at the Oscars 2023 in March.

"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities," she said in her speech at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. "This is proof that, dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime."

"Never give up," she added.

Yeoh beat out Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Williams to claim her Best Actress award.

Yeoh was spotted on the set of Wicked last month in character for the first time, dressed in a green gown with intricate black-and-gold detailing and long green gloves as the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University — the school where Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) first meet as teens.

Yeoh was joined by Grande, 29, on set in Buckingham, England, as they filmed scenes for the upcoming musical film.

The "Problem" singer wore a glamorous gown fitting for her Good Witch of the North character, complete with flowery sleeves and glitter detailing.

One photo showed Grande crouched at Yeoh's feet, while another appeared to be of her singing as she had her arms stretched wide, crown and wand on full stunning display.

Variety reported the news of Yeoh's casting in the Jon M. Chu–directed musical adaptation back in December. Her character Madame Morrible teaches Elphaba how to use her magical powers.

The project in the upcoming two-part musical adaptation reunites the recent Oscar winner with director Chu, 43, with whom she previously worked on 2018's Crazy Rich Asians.

Erivo, 36, and Grande were cast as the leads Elphaba and Glinda in November 2021.

Other members of the star-studded cast include Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, the main love interest in the musical, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

"I went in thinking this is going to be so scary — they're going to recast me when they hear me," Yeoh admitted to Variety in February of her first time singing in a film. "But I am having so much fun!"