Michelle Yeoh Says She 'Loves' Working with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo on 'Wicked' Movie

While out at her American Born Chinese premiere on Sunday, the actress spoke with ET about Wicked, her upcoming two-part film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical

By
Published on May 9, 2023 12:16 PM
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the global premiere of "Luther: The Fallen Sun"; Michelle Yeoh attends Disney+ Original Series "American Born Chinese"; Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande attend Michelle Yeoh's Oscar celebrations hosted by Yeoh's manager David Unger and the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Par
Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Dave Benett/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh is busy at work after her Oscar win.

While out at her American Born Chinese premiere on Sunday, the actress spoke with ET about Wicked, her upcoming two-part film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, which costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

"You'll see it very soon," Yeoh promised of the first film, due out next November, with part two slated for December 2025. Adding that it's been "great" playing Madame Morrible, she also gushed about her costars: "Really good. Love working with Ariana and Cynthia."

As for her new Disney+ series, Yeoh told the outlet that "fans can expect a lot of fun, a lot of fantasy, a lot of action."

Michelle Yeoh 'American Born Chinese' TV series premiere
John Nacion/Shutterstock

Yeoh, 60, won the Academy Award for her performance as Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once at the Oscars 2023 in March.

"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities," she said in her speech at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. "This is proof that, dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime."

"Never give up," she added.

Yeoh beat out Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Williams to claim her Best Actress award.

Yeoh was spotted on the set of Wicked last month in character for the first time, dressed in a green gown with intricate black-and-gold detailing and long green gloves as the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University — the school where Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) first meet as teens.

Michelle Yeoh And Ariana Grande In Costume For The First Time On Wicked Set
Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande on the set of Wicked (2024). Splash News Online

Yeoh was joined by Grande, 29, on set in Buckingham, England, as they filmed scenes for the upcoming musical film.

The "Problem" singer wore a glamorous gown fitting for her Good Witch of the North character, complete with flowery sleeves and glitter detailing.

One photo showed Grande crouched at Yeoh's feet, while another appeared to be of her singing as she had her arms stretched wide, crown and wand on full stunning display.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Variety reported the news of Yeoh's casting in the Jon M. Chu–directed musical adaptation back in December. Her character Madame Morrible teaches Elphaba how to use her magical powers.

Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande attend Michelle Yeoh's Oscar celebrations hosted by Yeoh's manager David Unger and the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park
Dave Benett/Getty Images

The project in the upcoming two-part musical adaptation reunites the recent Oscar winner with director Chu, 43, with whom she previously worked on 2018's Crazy Rich Asians.

Erivo, 36, and Grande were cast as the leads Elphaba and Glinda in November 2021.

Other members of the star-studded cast include Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, the main love interest in the musical, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

"I went in thinking this is going to be so scary — they're going to recast me when they hear me," Yeoh admitted to Variety in February of her first time singing in a film. "But I am having so much fun!"

Related Articles
GONZALO DE CASTRO as ROBERTO, GEORGINA CAMPBELL as CLAIRE, MARIO CASAS as SEBASTIAN, NAILA SCHUBERTH as SOFÍA in BIRD BOX
'Bird Box Barcelona' First Look Promises More Thrills in Spinoff of 2018 Sandra Bullock Hit
Jack Nicholson attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jack Nicholson Makes Second Recent Public Appearance at Los Angeles Lakers Game
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Why Kevin Costner Was 'Surprised' but Not 'Shocked' by Divorce Filing: Source (Exclusive)
Jennifer Garner arrives at the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Garner Says She Struggles with Her 'Nice' Persona on Bad Days: 'I'm Not Good at Being Fake'
Daveed Diggs attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"; Halle Bailey arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Daveed Diggs: It's Important Kids 'Of All Ethnicities' See Halle Bailey in 'Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)
Noah Schnapp, Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice Met for First Time on 'The Tutor'
Noah Schnapp Says 'Intense' Scenes with Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice Brought Them 'Closer' (Exclusive)
MEG 2: THE TRENCH - OFFICIAL TRAILER Warner Bros. Pictures
Jason Statham Faces an Even Bigger Shark in Wild Trailer for 'Meg 2: The Trench'
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt
Gwyneth Paltrow's Dating History, Including Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and More
Oppenheimer Trailer
Matt Damon Challenges Cillian Murphy in Intense New Trailer for 'Oppenheimer': Watch
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
Kevin Costner's Work Schedule Was 'Hard' on Wife, Says Source: 'She Wasn't Happy About It' (Exclusive)
Beverly D'Angelo rollout Al Pacino
Beverly D'Angelo Gives Rare Look at 'Unique' Relationship with Ex Al Pacino: 'Deeper Kind of Intimacy'
Pete Davidson Has Hidden Cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ Director James Gunn Reveals
Pete Davidson Has Hidden Cameo in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,' Director James Gunn Reveals
(L-R): Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'Little Mermaid' Sneak Peek: Hear Updated Version of 'Kiss the Girl' in New Clip from Film
Michael Shannon, Ezra Miller
Michael Shannon Addresses 'The Flash' Costar Ezra Miller Controversy: 'It's Difficult to Talk About'
the 2023 MTV Movie awards
Tom Cruise Accepts 2023 MTV Award While Flying a Fighter Jet: 'I Love Entertaining You'
MTV Awards winners list. . courtesy of MTV
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Winners: Drew Barrymore, Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, More Among Honorees