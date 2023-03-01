Michelle Yeoh Revisits Her Most Iconic Roles, from Bond Girl to 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Shang-Chi'

The Oscar nominee opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about some of the most iconic roles she has played over her decades-long career

By Jason Sheeler
and
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 09:00 AM

Michelle Yeoh is looking back on some of her most memorable roles.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE for this week's issue, the first-time Academy Award nominee reflects on various projects over the course of her decades-long acting career.

"My first movie when I came out to America was Tomorrow Never Dies — a Bond movie," says the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress, 60. "To be part of the Bond legacy."

And while she says James Bond (played in 1997's Tomorrow Never Dies by Pierce Brosnan) was still known as a "very macho" character at the time, Yeoh adds, "The producers of the Bond series also realized the legacy needs to evolve with the world, and what is demanded from the audiences, as well."

Yeoh next starred in 2000's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, her first acting role since Tomorrow Never Dies. "I could not agree with the stereotypical roles that were put forward," the Malaysia-born actress says of why she waited so long between projects.

"So it does take time ... change in anything always takes time because we are comfort animals, right?" Yeoh continues. "And you can't do that. Life is about being chaotic; life is about taking risks. Life is about making changes — and, given, we have to be mindful [of] how to change, and what are the changes for?"

Michelle Yeoh Revisits Her Most Iconic Roles, from Bond Girl to Crazy Rich Asians and Star Trek
Michelle Yeoh's iconic roles. CBS, Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock, Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The Golden Globe and SAG Award winner — who also appeared on television as Captain Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Discovery — goes on to remember working on Sunshine (2007) and Crazy Rich Asians (2018), the latter of which she says "lit a fire, and that fire grew bigger and bigger."

"I remember doing the press, and young reporters would come in and say, 'My parents are so excited I'm interviewing you.' And it strikes you," Yeoh tells PEOPLE with a laugh, reflecting on the decades that have passed since Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Tomorrow Never Dies. "Now I have to think, what is a very innovative way to [connect] with my young audience?"

"With Crazy Rich Asians, I started to break open this thing so the young people could look at me and go, 'Oh, she's a scary mom, but she's kinda cool,' you know?" the actress adds. "And then, of course, the very iconic line, thanks to Jon [M.] Chu ... 'You'll never be enough.' "

Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Yu Tsai

Then, Yeoh says the cast and crew of 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings "ninja-kicked that glass ceiling to smithereens," calling the film "a huge leap forward" for representation.

"We said, 'We are here to stay,' and that's what we need to do now is to keep pushing forwards — not to look back and say, 'Oh, we weren't given [the opportunities],' " she continues. "How do we make the opportunities now that we know the audience does want to see what we have to offer?"

Yeoh says she never had a "dream" of becoming an actress during her childhood. It's something that obviously changed later, but back then, she was content taking in "the magic of cinema" as a spectator.

"I loved being transported, whether [through] Ben-Hur or The Sound of Music," she explains. "That magical feeling of being not where you are but somewhere else, and [to] be taken to all these incredible places and meet all these amazing people."

For more from Michelle Yeoh, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Related Articles
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Michelle Yeoh on Her Journey from Action Hero to Oscar Nominee: 'Is It Really Happening to Me?'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Michelle Yeoh accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh Drops F-Bomb, Dedicates SAG Award 2023 Win to 'Every Little Girl That Looks Like Me'
FReadom Fighters Carolyn Foote (black dress) and Becky Calzada
From an Emmy-Winning AIDS Activist to Librarians Fighting Book Bans: PEOPLE's 2023 Women Changing the World
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh Brings the Sunshine to the SAG Awards Red Carpet in Whimsical Black and Yellow Gown
Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Andy Le, and Michelle Yeoh accept the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
94-Year-Old 'Everything Everywhere' Star Gets Standing Ovation as Michelle Yeoh Dedicates SAG Award Win to Him
Ke Huy Quan; Jessica Chastain; Sally Field
The Best Moments from the 2023 SAG Awards
MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.
All About James Hong, 94-Year-Old 'Everything Everywhere' Star Who Got Standing Ovation at SAG Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Becomes First Asian Male Film Winner at SAG Awards: 'Really Emotional Moment for Me'
Michelle Yeoh at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michelle Yeoh Refused to Retire Despite Her Roles Getting 'Smaller': 'Do Not Tell Me What to Do'
2023 Oscar Portfolio
8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them
Michelle Yeoh, Ariana DeBose and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Dinner at the Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
Ariana DeBose Shares Photos from BAFTA Awards After Her Viral Opening Performance: 'Moments I Loved'
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored with Icon Award at SCAD TVfest: 'I Wish I Brought My Daughter'
https://www.instagram.com/p/B__tC4uHt5a/ michelleyeoh_official Verified To the most beautiful mother and all mothers ... Happy Mother’s Day . Thank q ❤️🌹❤️ 142w
Michelle Yeoh Recalls Her Mom Chaperoning Her Date and Accidentally Holding Her Date's Hand
Nominees for the 95th Oscars® were celebrated at a luncheon held at the Beverly Hilton, Monday, February 13, 2023. The 95th Oscars will air on Sunday, March 12, live on ABC.
2023 Oscar Nominees Pose for Group Picture at Annual Academy Luncheon — See the Photo
Actress Stella Stevens attends the American Cinematheque's 40th Anniversary Screening of "The Poseidon Adventure" held at American Cinematheque's Egyptian Theatre on December 29, 2012 in Hollywood, California.
Stella Stevens, 'Nutty Professor' Actress and '60s Hollywood Bombshell, Dead at 84: 'OG of Badass Women'
Jennifer Grey Posts Insta of Someone Watching Dirty Dancing on Plane
Jennifer Grey Shares Video of Fellow Passenger Watching 'Dirty Dancing' on Valentine's Day Flight