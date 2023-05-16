Michelle Yeoh Says Making Her First Musical 'Wicked' Is a 'Risk': 'Trying Something New'

Michelle Yeoh says embarking on her first movie musical is "very exciting."

While speaking at the fifth annual Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival recently, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress, 60, said "life has been a whirlwind" since she won an Oscar in March.

"I'm trying something new right now, filming John Chu's Wicked movie, which will be my first musical," Yeoh said while speaking with the film festival in Fukuoka, Japan, at which she was named a guest of honor.

"It's very exciting, and I can't wait for you all to see it," the actress said of Wicked, in which she will play Madame Morrible alongside costars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. "It was a risk, but you will never know which doors will open for you unless you try them all."

"I also finally got to bring the Oscar home to my mother [in Malaysia], which she appreciated, and I've been spending some much-needed time with my wonderful family," Yeoh added of her travels in the two months since the Academy Awards.

In in April, Yeoh was spotted filming scenes with Grande, 29, for Wicked in Buckingham, England, for the first time as Madame Morrible.

Yeoh's character is the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school where Elphaba and Glinda meet as teens. Madame Morrible teaches Elphaba how to use her magical powers in Wicked, which reunites Yeoh with director Jon M. Chu, with whom she previously worked on 2018's Crazy Rich Asians.

At the premiere of Yeoh's Disney+ series American Born Chinese earlier this month, the actress told Entertainment Tonight that Wicked fans will see the upcoming Broadway adaptation, which is due in theaters Nov. 27, 2024, "very soon."

As she told the outlet it's been "great" playing Madame Morrible, Yeoh also gushed about her costars: "Really good. Love working with Ariana and Cynthia."

Beyond Yeoh, Grande and Erivo, other members of the film's star-studded cast include Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, the main love interest in the musical, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

"I went in thinking this is going to be so scary — they're going to recast me when they hear me," Yeoh admitted to Variety in February of her first time singing in a film. "But I am having so much fun."

Outside of Wicked, Yeoh is voicing a Transformer in the upcoming movie Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Wicked Part 1 is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2024, with the sequel expected to release a year later on Christmas Day 2025.