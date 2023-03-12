8 Pictures of Michelle Yeoh & Jamie Lee Curtis Being Awards Season Besties

01 of 08 SAG Awards Pals George Pimentel/Shutterstock Michelle Yeoh pulls Jamie Lee Curtis in for a quick flick during the SAG Awards in February 2023. Both women were nominated for their work in Everything Everywhere All at Once, taking home the awards for leading and supporting actress, respectively.

02 of 08 Honoring James Hong Kevin Winter/Getty Curtis passes the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture award to Yeoh as the cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once honors James Hong during their acceptance speech.

03 of 08 Golden Moments Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty The two pose with costars Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan while at the 2023 Golden Globes.

04 of 08 Queens Corner Vittorio Zunino Celotto/BAFTA/Getty The veteran actresses show off their exquisite face cards while at the BAFTAs in London on Feb. 19.

05 of 08 Smooches for Bestie Sarah M Lee/BAFTA via Getty Curtis lays a sweet smooch on Yeoh's head in this candid moment captured at the BAFTAs.

06 of 08 Snuggled Up Vittorio Zunino Celotto/BAFTA/Getty Ariana DeBose squeezes in a quick picture with the Everything Everywhere All at Once stars during the BAFTA Awards dinner.

07 of 08 Goofing Around Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Bringing a little humor to the press room, Curtis makes winner Yeoh laugh with a big hug and gigantic pair of gloves while at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards.