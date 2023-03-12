8 Pictures of Michelle Yeoh & Jamie Lee Curtis Being Awards Season Besties

Everything Everywhere All at Once costars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis have delivered some epic moments this awards season. See their heartwarming friendship in photos

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on March 12, 2023 03:00 PM
01 of 08

SAG Awards Pals

Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Roaming Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh pulls Jamie Lee Curtis in for a quick flick during the SAG Awards in February 2023. Both women were nominated for their work in Everything Everywhere All at Once, taking home the awards for leading and supporting actress, respectively.

02 of 08

Honoring James Hong

Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Andy Le, and Michelle Yeoh accept the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

Curtis passes the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture award to Yeoh as the cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once honors James Hong during their acceptance speech.

03 of 08

Golden Moments

80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, and Michelle Yeoh attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty

The two pose with costars Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan while at the 2023 Golden Globes.

04 of 08

Queens Corner

Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Dinner at the Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/BAFTA/Getty

The veteran actresses show off their exquisite face cards while at the BAFTAs in London on Feb. 19.

05 of 08

Smooches for Bestie

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
Sarah M Lee/BAFTA via Getty

Curtis lays a sweet smooch on Yeoh's head in this candid moment captured at the BAFTAs.

06 of 08

Snuggled Up

Michelle Yeoh, Ariana DeBose and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Dinner at the Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/BAFTA/Getty

Ariana DeBose squeezes in a quick picture with the Everything Everywhere All at Once stars during the BAFTA Awards dinner.

07 of 08

Goofing Around

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh The Independent Spirit Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, California, USA - 04 Mar 2023
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Bringing a little humor to the press room, Curtis makes winner Yeoh laugh with a big hug and gigantic pair of gloves while at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards.

08 of 08

Fashionable Friends

Michelle Yeoh Jamie Lee Curtis
Getty

The costars continue their awards season friendship tour with a party at Giorgio Armani's Beverly Hills boutique in honor of Best Actress nominee Yeoh on March 11.

