The buddy cop film — starring two females, Michelle Yeoh and Cynthia Rothrock (left), somewhat of a first — was just Yeoh's second feature.

"The first hurdle I had to go through was the guys accepting me to the boys' club," she told The Hollywood Reporter. She joined the stuntmen at the gym, asking them to teach her their ways.

"I think it was quite refreshing for them," she added. "Humility goes a long way."