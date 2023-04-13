Michelle Yeoh Brings Her Best Actress Oscar to Father's Grave in Malaysia: 'Brought Mr. O Home'

Michelle Yeoh previously promised to bring her Oscar trophy to Malaysia after she won Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 11:29 AM
Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Michelle Yeoh. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh is bringing her awards season hardware overseas.

On Wednesday, the Academy Award winner, 60, shared two photos on Instagram showing her mother Janet posing with Yeoh's Oscar trophy after the Everything Everywhere All at Once star traveled to her home country Malaysia with the award in hand.

A second photo shared by Yeoh on Wednesday showed her holding the trophy at the site of her father's grave, which appeared to be surrounded by flowers.

"Brought Mr.O home…. Without my parents love and trust and support… I wouldn't be here today," Yeoh wrote in a caption on her post.

"love so much ❤️💖✨❤️✨," she added in the caption.

Yeoh is currently in East Asia following her historic Best Actress victory at the 95th Oscars ceremony in March; she also shared photos on Instagram Wednesday from the Hong Kong Palace Museum in Hong Kong from a trip to the city's museum. The actress is expected to present at the Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday to honor her career's start in the city's film industry, according to Variety.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Michelle Yeoh with her Academy Award. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As Yeoh won Best Actress in March — and became the first Asian woman to do so — she dedicated the award to her mother and promised to visit Malaysia with the trophy.

"I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes," she said in the speech. "And without them none of us would be here tonight."

"She's 84, and I'm taking this home to her," Yeoh added of Janet in the speech. "She's watching right now, in Malaysia with my family and friends. I love you guys, and I'm bringing this home to you. And also to my extended family in Hong Kong where I started my career."

RELATED VIDEO: Michelle Yeoh's Mom Celebrates Her Daughter's Oscars Win

"Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up, so I can be here today," she said at the time.

Prior to the Oscars, Yeoh praised her mother while speaking with PEOPLE about her childhood and decades-long movie career, explaining that Janet ignited her passion for film as a child.

"One of the reasons I am here today is because of my mom — she is the diva, the one who loves movies," Yeoh told PEOPLE. "I grew up watching movies from India, Europe, America and China. I've always seen representations of myself on the big screen."

"Actually, my mother would've made one of the greatest movie stars if she'd had the chance," she added. "She laid it on me, which is a good thing."

Related Articles
Michelle Yeoh's mother reacts to her Oscar win
See Michelle Yeoh's Mom Cry Tears of Joy as She Reacts to Her Daughter's Oscars 2023 Win in Malaysia
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Michelle Yeoh Gives Inspiring Best Actress Speech About Never Being 'Past Your Prime' at Oscars 2023
Halle Berry, Michelle Yeoh
Halle Berry Gets Emotional While Presenting Michelle Yeoh with History-Making Award at Oscars 2023
Michelle Yeoh, Simu Liu, attend the "Shang-Chi" premiere screening on August 26, 2021 in London, England.
Simu Liu Says He Texted 'String of Emojis' to Michelle Yeoh After Her Historic Oscar Win (Exclusive)
Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, poses in the press room at the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Michelle Yeoh Says She 'Kung Fu'd' and 'Shattered' Glass Ceiling at Oscars 2023
Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michelle Williams Says Oscar Nomination for 'Brokeback Mountain' Left Her 'Frozen' Creatively
2023 Oscars Backstage
5 History-Making Moments from the 2023 Oscars
James Hong, Katie Phang
James Hong Brings MSNBC's Katie Phang to Tears in Touching Interview: Your Father 'Would Be Very Proud'
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Michelle Yeoh on Her Journey from Action Hero to Oscar Nominee: 'Is It Really Happening to Me?'
Jamie Lee Curtis at the 95th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball held at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images); Faye Dunaway Attends the 1977 Oscars (Photo by Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis Recreates Faye Dunaway's Iconic 'Morning After' Oscar Photo: 'Moment in the Sun'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Michelle Yeoh attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Angela Bassett attends TIME Women of the Year at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)
Where the Oscars 2023 Nominees Got Their First Big Breaks, from Soap Operas to Disney Channel Shows
Michelle Yeoh style story
Michelle Yeoh Has Only One Style Rule: 'You Can't Let the Dress Wear You'
Jamie Lee Curtis Oscars boot
Jamie Lee Curtis Posts Photo of Medical Boot After Oscar Win: 'Thrill of Victory ... Agony of Da Feet'
Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Will Smith Welcome to Have His Oscar Engraved with Name, Says Academy President: 'He Earned' It
Halle Berry Presents Best Actress in Will Smith's Absence at Oscars 2023
Halle Berry Presents Best Actress to Michelle Yeoh in Will Smith's Absence at Oscars 2023
Michelle Yeoh at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michelle Yeoh Is the Second Asian Woman to Be Nominated for Best Actress: 'It's Possible'