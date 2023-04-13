Michelle Yeoh Brings Her Best Actress Oscar to Father's Grave in Malaysia: 'Brought Mr. O Home'

Michelle Yeoh is bringing her awards season hardware overseas.

On Wednesday, the Academy Award winner, 60, shared two photos on Instagram showing her mother Janet posing with Yeoh's Oscar trophy after the Everything Everywhere All at Once star traveled to her home country Malaysia with the award in hand.

A second photo shared by Yeoh on Wednesday showed her holding the trophy at the site of her father's grave, which appeared to be surrounded by flowers.

"Brought Mr.O home…. Without my parents love and trust and support… I wouldn't be here today," Yeoh wrote in a caption on her post.

"love so much ❤️💖✨❤️✨," she added in the caption.

Yeoh is currently in East Asia following her historic Best Actress victory at the 95th Oscars ceremony in March; she also shared photos on Instagram Wednesday from the Hong Kong Palace Museum in Hong Kong from a trip to the city's museum. The actress is expected to present at the Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday to honor her career's start in the city's film industry, according to Variety.

Michelle Yeoh with her Academy Award. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As Yeoh won Best Actress in March — and became the first Asian woman to do so — she dedicated the award to her mother and promised to visit Malaysia with the trophy.

"I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes," she said in the speech. "And without them none of us would be here tonight."

"She's 84, and I'm taking this home to her," Yeoh added of Janet in the speech. "She's watching right now, in Malaysia with my family and friends. I love you guys, and I'm bringing this home to you. And also to my extended family in Hong Kong where I started my career."

"Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up, so I can be here today," she said at the time.

Prior to the Oscars, Yeoh praised her mother while speaking with PEOPLE about her childhood and decades-long movie career, explaining that Janet ignited her passion for film as a child.

"One of the reasons I am here today is because of my mom — she is the diva, the one who loves movies," Yeoh told PEOPLE. "I grew up watching movies from India, Europe, America and China. I've always seen representations of myself on the big screen."

"Actually, my mother would've made one of the greatest movie stars if she'd had the chance," she added. "She laid it on me, which is a good thing."