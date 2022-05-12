Michelle Williams Would Make a Greatest Showman Sequel 'in a Heartbeat': 'I Really Love That Movie'

The Oscar nominee, 41, opened up about returning to the role of Charity Barnum in the movie musical — which grossed $434.9 million globally — during an interview with Variety , published on Thursday.

"That movie brought so much joy to so many people and to make people that happy, man that is a worthwhile thing to spend your time doing," she shared.

Michelle Williams poses in the press room after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for "Fosse/Verdon" during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Michelle Williams poses in the press room after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for "Fosse/Verdon" during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

"I really love that movie. My daughter Matilda sang those songs. My mom is still listening to that soundtrack," she said. "I love making things for kids that are full of joy and positivity."

"It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you," she told the outlet. "It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."