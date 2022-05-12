Michelle Williams Would Make a Greatest Showman Sequel 'in a Heartbeat': 'I Really Love That Movie'
Michelle Williams is ready to make a sequel to her 2017 film The Great Showman.
The Oscar nominee, 41, opened up about returning to the role of Charity Barnum in the movie musical — which grossed $434.9 million globally — during an interview with Variety, published on Thursday.
"That movie brought so much joy to so many people and to make people that happy, man that is a worthwhile thing to spend your time doing," she shared.
"I would make another one of those in a heartbeat," she added. "I wish they'd make a sequel."
Williams revealed that she is interested in working on family-friendly projects like The Greatest Showman.
"I really love that movie. My daughter Matilda sang those songs. My mom is still listening to that soundtrack," she said. "I love making things for kids that are full of joy and positivity."
On Tuesday, the Dawson's Creek alum told Variety she is expecting her third child. This will be her second child with husband Thomas Kail. They welcomed son Hart in 2020, and Williams, 41, also shares daughter Matilda, 16, with late actor Heath Ledger, who died in January 2008.
"It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you," she told the outlet. "It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."
Williams is also open to returning to the Venom film franchise. She played the part of Anne Weying, Eddie Brock's ex-fiancé, in the 2018 film and its 2021 sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"I have every intention of continuing with the series," she told Variety. "I certainly hope they bring me back."
However, the actress admitted that those superhero films come with their own difficulties.
"Pretending that a monster is getting into your body and then taking over and leaving your body, that's hard," she revealed.
"The stuff Tom [Hardy] does is really challenging," she continued. "They're big movies and he's climbing a lot of mountains in them."