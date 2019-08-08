Michelle Williams Craves More of Her She-Venom Character in Sequel: 'I Hope I Get Equal Time'

Venom 2 is expected to premiere in 2020

By Claudia Harmata
August 08, 2019 11:12 AM

Michelle Williams is ready for another go as She-Venom!

The actress spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about her possible reappearance in the Venom sequel and revealed she was eager to reprise her character, Anne Weying.

“I’m in…I’m such a fan of Andy’s, and I’m so inspired by what he’s been able to accomplish,” she told the outlet of Andy Serkis, who was recently chosen by Sony Pictures to direct Venom 2. He replaces the original’s director Ruben Fleischer.

“He’s so gifted in such a specific way, and I’m very excited to learn from him and be around him,” she added of Serkis, the actor who famously played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings films.

RELATED: Michelle Williams Marvels at Tom Hardy’s Venom Performance: ‘I Bring a Bag of Popcorn’

Frank Masi/Marvel/Sony/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Williams’ character, Weying, is an attorney who is engaged to Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock. Brock, an investigative journalist, comes into contact with an alien symbiote, Venom, that imbues him with superhuman abilities.

Towards the end of the first film, Weying transforms into a She-Venom and saves Brock from a group of criminals.

In the action-packed scene the She-Venom even bites off someone’s head. Williams told Yahoo that she hopes to see more of those types of scenes in the next installment.

RELATED: Tom Hardy Says Son Didn’t Hold Back Criticism of His Venom Portrayal: Kids ‘Are Deeply Honest’

“I hope I get equal time that way,” Williams said. “I can say that!”

Mike Coppola/Getty

In June, Fandango confirmed that Hardy was returning to play Brock in Venom 2, while speaking to the movie’s producer Amy Pascal.

“I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can,” Pascal told Fandango. “When you think of Venom, you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.”

According to IMDb, Venom 2 is expected to premiere in 2020.

Advertisement

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.