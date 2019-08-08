Michelle Williams Craves More of Her She-Venom Character in Sequel: 'I Hope I Get Equal Time'

Michelle Williams is ready for another go as She-Venom!

The actress spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about her possible reappearance in the Venom sequel and revealed she was eager to reprise her character, Anne Weying.

“I’m in…I’m such a fan of Andy’s, and I’m so inspired by what he’s been able to accomplish,” she told the outlet of Andy Serkis, who was recently chosen by Sony Pictures to direct Venom 2. He replaces the original’s director Ruben Fleischer.

“He’s so gifted in such a specific way, and I’m very excited to learn from him and be around him,” she added of Serkis, the actor who famously played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings films.

Image zoom Frank Masi/Marvel/Sony/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Williams’ character, Weying, is an attorney who is engaged to Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock. Brock, an investigative journalist, comes into contact with an alien symbiote, Venom, that imbues him with superhuman abilities.

Towards the end of the first film, Weying transforms into a She-Venom and saves Brock from a group of criminals.

In the action-packed scene the She-Venom even bites off someone’s head. Williams told Yahoo that she hopes to see more of those types of scenes in the next installment.

“I hope I get equal time that way,” Williams said. “I can say that!”

Image zoom Mike Coppola/Getty

In June, Fandango confirmed that Hardy was returning to play Brock in Venom 2, while speaking to the movie’s producer Amy Pascal.

“I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can,” Pascal told Fandango. “When you think of Venom, you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.”

According to IMDb, Venom 2 is expected to premiere in 2020.