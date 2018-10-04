Michelle Williams Reveals She 'Gave Up' Driving Because She Has 'Road Rage'

Michelle Williams isn’t driving anytime soon and the reason why might take you by surprise.

“I stopped driving. I gave it up because I had road rage,” the Venom actress, 38, told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Thursday while on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

“I’m not going to go into who or what happened, but something came out of my mouth that I didn’t know that I knew,” Williams said, laughing. “So I stopped. Now I’m only on the train.”

While Williams may have stopped driving, it’s likely her 12-year-old daughter Matilda Ledger had something to do with the change.

“And my daughter was there and she was like, ‘Oh! You just said…'” Williams explained, mimicking her daughter’s gasp of shock.

“So I’m hands off the wheel now. Me and the MetroCard everywhere,” she said.

The mother of one doesn’t mind walking, either. Williams was photographed late last month walking with her new husband, musician Phil Elverum.

The couple looked casual during their stroll as they held hands and smiled at each other.

Williams revealed to Vanity Fair in July that she had married Elverum in a secret ceremony in the Adirondacks with their daughters present.

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” she told the magazine. “But Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

Elverum now lives in Brooklyn with Williams and their daughters (he has as a 3-year-old daughter from his first marriage).

A source told PEOPLE in August Williams “is very happy and she deserves it.”

“Michelle and Phil had an early spiritual connection that she has not experienced since Heath,” the source said. “They share some of life’s most trying moments with deaths of loved ones and have related on many levels.”