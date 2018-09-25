Michelle Williams and New Husband Are All Smiles in First Sighting Since Secret Wedding

Michelle Williams looked joyful and relaxed while taking a walk with her husband, Phil Elverum, in their first public outing since they tied the knot.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 38, looked casual for their stroll in a long sleeve black shirt and a khaki colored overall while holding a straw purse over her shoulder. She completed the look with her signature blonde pixie cut, black shades and black shoes as Elverum held her hand in his.

The indie musician, 40, wore an oversized light orange shirt and navy pants which he paired with flip-flops as he shared a laugh with Williams.

The actress revealed to Vanity Fair in July that she had married Elverum in a secret ceremony in the Adirondacks with their daughters present.

Phil Elverum and Michelle Williams The Image Direct

Williams had 12-year-old Matilda with Heath Ledger while Elverum has as a 3-year-old daughter from his first marriage.

Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jordi Vidal/Redferns via Getty

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” she told the magazine. “But Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

Elverum now lives in Brooklyn with Williams and their daughters, and Williams said it vindicated her long search for love after Ledger died in 2008.

“I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’” she recalled in the story.

Elverum also lost his wife, illustrator and musician Geneviève Castrée, to cancer just 18 months after welcoming their daughter.

A source told PEOPLE in August Williams “is very happy and she deserves it.”

“Michelle and Phil had an early spiritual connection that she has not experienced since Heath,” the source said. “They share some of life’s most trying moments with deaths of loved ones and have related on many levels.”