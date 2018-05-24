Michelle Williams Sends BFF Busy Philipps a 'Terrifying' Cutout of Herself to Cheer Her Up

Michelle Williams won’t be leaving Busy Philipps’ side as she recovers from surgery.

That’s because the actress, 37, sent Philipps a life-sized cardboard cutout of herself to cheer up her bestie after she underwent surgery for sinus issues.

“My BFF sent me a card board cut out of herself to cheer me up post surgery and it is both hilarious and terrifying,” Phillips tweeted on Thursday, along with a photo of the cutout.

My BFF sent me a card board cut out of herself to cheer me up post surgery and it is both hilarious and terrifying. 😂😬😂 pic.twitter.com/TdrDSlgQpd — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 24, 2018

On Monday, the actress, 38 shared a photo of herself sitting in a wheelchair as she left the hospital. With her nose bandaged and dark sunglasses keeping bright light out of her eyes, the star was obviously not feeling her best but managed a big thumbs up in the snap, which she posted on Instagram.

“My post sinus surgery look was 🔥. Also. I apparently was giving a lot of thumbs up. Thank you for your good thoughts and kind words! I’m in bed in Mr nightgown resting with my sinuses successfully cleaned out.❤👃🏼❤,” she wrote in the caption.

Philipps shared that she was undergoing surgery on Sunday on her Instagram Story.

“I have to wake up early in go for my sinus surgery. I’m nervous. But is anyone not nervous when they have to go in for surgery?” she said.

While she was facing some anxiety, the I Feel Pretty actress said she had heard good things about the surgery from others who had undergone it.

“I have heard from so many people. Everybody says that it can make such a huge difference. I guess I’ll let you know how it goes tomorrow,” Philipps said.