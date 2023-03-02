Michelle Williams Shares Oscars Moment That Showed Her It's 'a Place That Can Have a Purpose'

The Fabelmans actress also tells PEOPLE why this Oscar nomination, her fifth to date, "means so much to me"

By Mia McNiece
and Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 2, 2023 10:06 AM

Michelle Williams is sharing her earliest memory of the Oscars — and how it taught her the awards show is about more than just glitz and glamor.

The star garnered her fifth Academy Award nomination this year for The Fabelmans, in which she plays a version of director Steven Spielberg's real-life late mother.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the Oscars, Williams, 42, recalls seeing a clip of Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather appearing on behalf of The Godfather winner Marlon Brando during the 1973 Oscars ceremony. The moment showed her the event can be meaningful in more ways than one.

"My first memory of the Oscars is, and I don't know what year it was so I don't know if I saw it in person or I saw a clip, but I remember that Marlon Brando had Sacheen Littlefeather accept his award. I thought, 'Wow, this is a place that can be political. It seems very glamorous but it also seems like a place that can have a purpose."

Littlefeather died at 75 in October, just two weeks after she publicly accepted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' apology for the hostile reception she received during the 1973 Oscars. Speaking for Brando at the time, she refused to accept his Best Actor award due to the film industry's treatment of Native Americans. The act of protest famously received mixed reactions from the star-studded audience.

2023 Oscar Portfolio
Eric Ray Davidson

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Williams also tells PEOPLE how she found out about her nomination for The Fabelmans in January. Her previous nominations were for Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My Week with Marilyn and Manchester by the Sea.

"I was at home. It was a school morning, so I was getting the kids ready to go and then got the news and took a little break lying down on the floor," the mother of three recalls. "And then I got back up, and got everybody out."

She adds of the nomination, "My gosh, it means so much to me. It means so much to me to have been asked to make this movie with Steven Spielberg, and to play his mother, who he loved very, very much. It's beyond a dream come true. It's really like the honor of a lifetime. So to take this movie here, and to take this character here, this woman, this real woman, who he loved so much that he wanted to make a movie about her so that she could live forever, to take her on this journey here is really meaningful."

The 95th Oscars ceremony — emceed by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel (who also hosted in 2017 and 2018) — will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and televised live on ABC.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Will Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Will Smith Returns to Awards Stage in Person for First Time After Oscars Slap to Accept AAFCA Honor
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough Knew She'd Marry Her Husband on Their Second Date: 'We Didn't Even Say I Love You Yet'
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
What Michelle Yeoh Learned from Jamie Lee Curtis: 'She's Friggin' Hollywood Royalty — and So Generous'
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Says Chris Rock 'Should Be Proud' How He Kept His Cool After Will Smith Slap at Oscars
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Ke Huy Quan Says Going from Child Actor to Oscar Nominee Has Been 'an Emotional Journey'
Renee Rapp in mean girls on broadway. Photo by Mary Ellen Matthews; MEAN GIRLS, from left: Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, 2004. ©Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection
Everything to Know About the 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie
Chris Pine Esquire
Chris Pine Addresses Harry Styles Spit Rumor, Explains What Really Happened: 'We Had This Little Joke'
US actress and model Brooke Shields arrives for the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on January 8, 2023.
Brooke Shields Says She 'Spent My Life Owing People Things' in Teaser for Her New Doc 'Pretty Baby'
Bette Midler arrives for the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Bette Midler Says She's Undergone 'Some Tailoring' on Her Face: 'I Do Look Fabulous'
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel on Trimming Down Before Oscars Hosting: 'I Don't Want to Show Up Looking Like Cocaine Bear'
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Michelle Yeoh Revisits Her Most Iconic Roles, from Bond Girl to 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Shang-Chi'
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Michelle Yeoh on Her Journey from Action Hero to Oscar Nominee: 'Is It Really Happening to Me?'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2q0kIPJcx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Credit: Disney Weddings
Rebel Wilson Says She and Fiancée Ramona Agruma Both Got Down on One Knee for 'Beautiful' Disneyland Proposal
Bill Murray and Jeannie Berlin attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bill Murray Steps Out with 'The Fabelmans' Actress Jeannie Berlin at 2023 SAG Awards
Sam Elliott and Jeff Bridges shake hands at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Award, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 26th, 2013.
Sam Elliott Says He Was 'Happy' to Reunite with 'Big Lebowski' Costar Jeff Bridges at SAG Awards 2023
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Brendan Fraser attends the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Brendan Fraser Says He Nearly Died While Filming 'The Mummy' : 'I Was Choked Out Accidentally'