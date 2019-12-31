Michelle Williams Is Pregnant and Engaged to Hamilton Director Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams is engaged — and expecting!

The four-time Oscar nominee, 39, is engaged to the Tony Award-winning director of Hamilton, Thomas Kail, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The two are also expecting their first child together, the source adds.

Williams and Kail, 42, were photographed together in London where the actress is busy filming Venom 2. Williams was spotted buying baby clothes at Seraphine’s maternity boutique in Kensington.

A rep for the actress has not commented.

The actress is also a mother to her 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with the late actor Heath Ledger.

Kail directed Williams in the drama Fosse/Verdon, for which she won the Emmy Award for lead actress. The director is close friends with Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed his musical In the Heights on Broadway. He also won an Emmy for directing Grease: Live.

Williams has been candid in the past about finding love after Ledger’s death in 2008.

“I never gave up on love,” she told Vanity Fair in 2018 about moving on. “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’”

While Williams has maintained her personal life private, she told the magazine she was more keen on helping others.

“I don’t really want to talk about any of it. But what if this helps somebody?” she said. “What if somebody who has always journeyed in this way, who has struggled as much as I struggled, and looked as much as I looked, finds something that helps them?”

She continued, “Don’t settle. Don’t settle for something that feels like a prison or is hard, or hurts you. If it doesn’t feel like love, it’s not love.”