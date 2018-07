Williams and Ledger met on the set of 2005’s Brokeback Mountain and later welcomed daughter Matilda, now 12, in October of that year. The two dated for three years before breaking up in late 2007 — just five months before Ledger was found dead of a drug overdose in January 2008.

After his death, Williams bought a house in upstate New York where she raised Matilda. Williams spent the 10 years since Ledger’s death wanting the “radical acceptance” he offered her — and made the point to not settle.

“I never gave up on love,” Williams said to Vanity Fair. “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’ ”