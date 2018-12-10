Jennifer Graylock/Getty; Inset: Jordi Vidal/Redferns/Getty

Michelle Williams has a special Christmas ahead of her.

The Venom actress, who confirmed to Vanity Fair in July that she had secretly tied the knot with musician Phil Elverum, will be spending her first holiday season with her new family – and there’s a lot to anticipate.

“I’m looking forward to starting some new [holiday] traditions,” she told PEOPLE at Forevermark Diamonds’ Females in Focus exhibition opening.

Williams and the Mount Eerie musician wed in the Adirondacks in front of friends and their daughters. Williams had Matilda, 13, with the late actor Heath Ledger, while Elverum had Agathe with his late wife Geneviève Castrée.

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” Williams told Vanity Fair. “But Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something.”

“Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole,” she noted to the magazine. “I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

“She is very happy and she deserves it,” a source told PEOPLE about Williams in August.

“Michelle and Phil had an early spiritual connection that she has not experienced since Heath,” the source added. “They share some of life’s most trying moments with deaths of loved ones and have related on many levels.”

Williams and Elverum, who live in Brooklyn together, were spotted in September for the first time since news of their wedding broke. Hand in hand, the couple strolled happily together. In October, Williams and Elverum smooched in Brooklyn in matching red ensembles as they walked their dog.

Though Williams can surely expect gifts on Dec. 25, she already has a bauble that she cherishes and anticipates becoming a family heirloom.

“When I first encountered Forevermark, it was on the press tour for when I played Marilyn Monroe [in My Week with Marilyn],” she recalls to PEOPLE at the Forevermark event. “And through that entire journey, I wore this small heart-shaped diamond. It was like a little stud, a little choker around my neck, and it felt like me. Really simple, almost like wearing nothing. It was really special.”

“I still have it. I still wear it,” she continued. “And it is my favorite piece of diamond jewelry that I own. And it will be passed down to the kids.”