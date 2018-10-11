Michelle Williams and New Husband Phil Elverum Share Sweet Kiss in Matching Red Outfits

Michelle Williams and her new love are happier than ever.

The Venom actress, 38, and her new husband Phil Elverum, 40, were seen sharing a sweet kiss in Brooklyn, where the two now live with their daughters from previous relationships. Williams and Elverum were even matching in bright red outfits while walking their dog.

The actress revealed to Vanity Fair in July that she had married Elverum in a secret ceremony in the Adirondacks with their daughters present. Williams had 12-year-old Matilda with Heath Ledger while Elverum has as a 3-year-old daughter from his first marriage.

RELATED: Michelle Williams and New Husband Have a Connection ‘She Has Not Experienced Since Heath Ledger’

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” she told the magazine. “But Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

WATCH: Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Indie Musician Phil Elverum

Williams told Vanity Fair that finding love with Elverum vindicated her long search for a companion after Ledger died in 2008.

“I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’” she recalled in the story.

Elverum also lost his wife, illustrator and musician Geneviève Castrée, to cancer just 18 months after welcoming their daughter.

A source told PEOPLE in August Williams “is very happy and she deserves it.”

“Michelle and Phil had an early spiritual connection that she has not experienced since Heath,” the source said. “They share some of life’s most trying moments with deaths of loved ones and have related on many levels.”