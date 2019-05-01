Michelle Williams Is All Smiles in First Sighting Since News of Split from Husband Phil Elverum

Michelle Williams is stepping out after splitting from Phil Elverum.

The Oscar nominee was all smiles as she was spotted out for the first time since news of her divorce from the indie musician. Williams was seen running errands on Tuesday around New York City, where she lives with 13-year-old daughter Matilda. The actress looked cheerful as she carried an IKEA bag and walked around with one earbud in.

Williams, 38, and Elverum, 40, quietly married and moved in together last summer, but PEOPLE confirmed that the two split after Williams attended events without her wedding ring.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the former couple couldn’t make it work after rushing into the relationship.

“She has too many responsibilities and jumped quickly into a permanent relationship without giving it a chance to work into something over time,” the source says in the latest issue. “There is a good bond between them, no animosity. It just didn’t work out at this point.”

The actress first revealed their romance in a cover story for Vanity Fair last July, when she confirmed her marriage to Elverum for the first time. Williams and Elverum got married in a small ceremony in the Adirondacks with a few friends and their daughters present. Williams is mom to 13-year-old Matilda with the late Heath Ledger; Elverum has a 3-year-old daughter from his first marriage.

This was Williams’ first marriage, but the source says the split won’t discourage her from getting married again in the future.

“Michelle is a private and an independent thinking woman with her own life,” the source says. “She is totally into marriage if it is right for her and her daughter.”