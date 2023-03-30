Michelle Rodriguez Told James Cameron He 'Can't' Resurrect Her 'Avatar' Character: 'Overkill'

After playing three other characters that have been brought back to life in other franchises, Rodriguez put her foot down with Cameron's long-overdue Avatar follow-ups

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 10:57 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13846908gg) American actress Michelle Rodriguez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' and eOne's 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 26, 2023 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' and eOne's 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves', Regency Village Theatre, Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 26 Mar 2023; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: James Cameron attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/WireImage

Michelle Rodriguez isn't big on life after death when it comes to her roles.

After she died onscreen as Marine pilot Captain Trudy Chacón in 2009's Avatar, the actress, 44, recounted telling filmmaker James Cameron to let the character remain dead "as a martyr" in upcoming sequels during a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

"Dude, when I saw Jim recently, he was like, 'I was thinking, What if Michelle came back? A lot of the other characters came back [in The Way of Water],'" she said. "I was like, 'You can't do that—I died as a martyr.

"'Jim, I came back in Resident Evil, I wasn't supposed to. I came back in Machete, I wasn't supposed to. I came back with Letty [in the Fast & Furious franchise], I wasn't supposed to,'" Rodriguez recalled telling him. "'We can't do a fourth, that would be overkill!'"

She theorized that since she's rarely cast with a romantic lead, directors don't know what to do with her characters.

Avatar (2009) Michelle Rodriguez
ILM

"I don't understand, it's so weird," Rodriguez mused. "I guess they don't know what to do with the girl who doesn't have a boyfriend. 'She doesn't have a boyfriend. Should we keep her alive, or kill her?'"

When she was first cast in Avatar in 2007, Rodriguez raved about getting to work with the Academy Award-winning director on her website at the time. "I'm so not [the] type to ass kiss, and I've never had a mentor in this business, not anyone I respect as much," she wrote.

"I am about to embark on a journey with one of my favorite storytellers and mythology manifestors of all time," she added. "I wouldn't mind being this man's assistant, anything I could learn from him would make me so happy."

RELATED VIDEO: Avatar's Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña on Their 16-year Friendship and Memorable First Meeting: "She Couldn't Understand My Accent"

Cameron's long-overdue sequel Avatar: The Way of Water premiered in December, surpassing $500 million worldwide in its first week and beating his own hit Titanic as the third-biggest international release ever. Cameron has since said he has ideas for up to five more films in the franchise.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rodriguez returns as Letty once again for Fast X, the upcoming 10th Fast & Furious installment premiering May 19. She can currently be seen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Related Articles
Sophia Lillis, Daisy Head, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page and Justice Smith visit the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2023 on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Everything to Know About the Cast of 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
Chris Pine Says He’d Do ‘Princess Diaries 3’ but with a More ‘Low-Profile Hair Helmet’: ‘I’m Here for It
Chris Pine Says He's 'Here' to Return for 'Princess Diaries 3' — But with Different Hair
Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Passes 'Titanic' Overseas, Becoming No. 3 Biggest International Release
avatar
'Avatar 3': Everything to Know
Director James Cameron attends Red Carpet Green Dress at the Private Residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
James Cameron Says Every 'Avatar' Sequel Will Feature a New Narrator: 'Giving Something Away Here'
Zoe Saldana attends 20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way of Water" U.S. Premiere
Zoe Saldaña Becomes First Actor to Have 4 Movies Make Over $2 Billion at Box Office
Michelle Rodriguez , Jason Momoa
Michelle Rodriguez Jokes 'Something Primal' Happens to Her When She Sees Jason Momoa: 'That Guy's Hot'
Hugh Grant The Undoing
Hugh Grant Admits to Losing Temper at 'Extremely Nice Local Woman' on 'Dungeons & Dragons' Set
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Watch All the Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers: From 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to 'The Flash'
Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Overtakes 'Titanic', Becomes Third Highest-Grossing Movie Ever
Jake Sully in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
James Cameron Hints That 'Avatar 3' Will Feature Evil Na'vi: 'The Last Parts Will Be the Best'
James Cameron, Laverne Cox Golden Globes red carpet
Laverne Cox Pitches Herself to James Cameron for 'Avatar' Sequel: 'I Look Good in Blue!'
Star Trek Into Darkness - 2013
Chris Pine Says 'It's Frustrating' Not Knowing Anything About Future of 'Star Trek' Movie Franchise
Neve Campbell
'Scream VI' Directors Say They're 'Not Giving Up' on Neve Campbell's Return to Franchise
Director and Writer James Cameron behind the scenes of Twentieth Century Fox's AVATAR.
James Cameron Says He Shot 'Avatar' Sequels Back-to-Back to Avoid 'the 'Stranger Things' Effect'
james-cameron-matt-damon-122022-1B
James Cameron Says Matt Damon Should Not Regret Turning Down Lead 'Avatar' Role: 'Get Over It'