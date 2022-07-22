Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Michelle Rodriguez Explains Why Vin Diesel Is Jealous of Her Dungeons & Dragons Movie Role

Michelle Rodriguez says at least one member of the Fast and Furious family is envious of her latest role.

Rodriguez stars in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, out next year.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con, where the first trailer debuted Thursday, Rodriguez said costar and friend Vin Diesel is somewhat jealous of her role in the film since he is a die-hard fan of the fantasy role-playing game.

Rodriguez called Diesel, 55, a "Dungeon Master," and added, "If you ever took a look at his closet, he's got all the paraphernalia of a Dungeons & Dragons fiend. He puts a lot of his Dungeon Master techniques into making movies and producing them."

When asked if her costar was jealous, Rodriguez said, "Yeah it's great. I get to rub it in his face."

Justice Smith plays Simon, Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures From left: Justice Smith plays Simon, Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Diesel's fandom of the game, and the fantasy world it inhabits, has been noted on multiple occasions, SyFy reported. The outlet said that the actor even wrote the foreword for the book Thirty Years of Adventure: A Celebration of Dungeons & Dragons.

In an interview with SyFy, Diesel joked that he has "never" played the game before hinting at his years of experience.

"No. I never play D&D. For some reason, they thought that I played D&D for 20 years," he said. "They thought that I spent years playing Barbarians, Witchunters, The Arcanum. They thought I played D&D back in the '70s when it's just the basic D&D set. They thought I continued to play D&D when it became Advanced Dungeons and Dragons."

He later mouthed to the interviewer, "I'm into D&D a lot," the outlet noted.

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel visit Washington Heights on behalf of "The Fate Of The Furious" Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In the movie, a "charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people," according to a plot summary from Paramount Pictures.