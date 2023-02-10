Michelle Rodriguez Jokes 'Something Primal' Happens to Her When She Sees Jason Momoa: 'That Guy's Hot'

Michelle Rodriguez can't hide her love for Fast X costar Jason Momoa.

"Oh, hot damn, right? Like, what's up with that? It's something primal that happens to me when I see that boy. It's some ooga-chaka that comes out of me," the Dungeons & Dragons actress, 44, told Variety with a laugh at the Fast X trailer launch event in Los Angeles Thursday. "I become a barbarian. Like, my D&D character comes out, like, 'Yo, what's up with that?' "

In the 10th installment in the blockbuster Fast and Furious franchise, Momoa, 43, is introduced as a new antagonist, one who wants revenge after feeling wronged by Vin Diesel's character, Dominic Toretto, in the past.

When Variety told Rodriguez he heard Momoa's character is "evil, sadistic and androgynous," she said, "Well, I don't know about the androgynous part. I can't picture him in drag, but we can try. That aside, he does it all with a smirk, which is interesting."

She confesses she doesn't have any good scenes with him. "Just a couple of scenes where I'm chasing after him and I miss him, but let me tell you — that guy's hot," she added, laughing. "Dude, seriously man. I don't know what's up with that."

On Friday, Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for Fast X. The sequel stars Diesel, plus a stacked cast of new and returning stars: Rodriguez, Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and more all show up in the trailer.

Jason Momoa in Fast X. Universal Studios

Throwback footage of the late Paul Walker is featured in the trailer as well, reframing events from 2011's Fast Five for the new film: In that movie, "Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price."

Fast X is in theaters May 19.