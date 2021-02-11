The two star in French Exit, out in select theaters on Friday

Michelle Pfeiffer’s French Exit Costar Lucas Hedges Admits He's Never Seen Any of Her Movies

Lucas Hedges may have worked with Michelle Pfeiffer but the actor wasn't familiar with her impressive body of work before starring in French Exit.

The 24-year-old actor appeared on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he admitted he didn't have a favorite film of Pfeiffer's... because he'd never seen her in anything.

"I actually hadn't seen any of her movies," Hedges told Kimmel. "I actually haven't."

The actor added, "In fact, when we've done press together I've managed to avoid [bringing that up], I dodge it."

Kimmel asked Hedges if he'd seen any of the other films by famous actresses who had played his mother on screen such as Julia Roberts in Ben Is Back, Nicole Kidman in Boy Erased or Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

"I'd seen, maybe, one Julia Roberts movie, that's it," Hedges admitted. "I'd seen Erin Brockovich when I was a kid."

Pfeiffer and Hedges star in French Exit, which follows Frances Price, a penniless Manhattan socialite who escapes New York to live out her last days in Paris with her directionless son Malcolm.

The mother-son duo end up meeting new acquaintances in the City of Lights. The movie is an adaptation of the 2018 novel by Patrick deWitt.

Pfeiffer told Entertainment Weekly she "really loved this character."

"I loved the book so much, and I couldn't put it down," she said. "I was entertained, and I found [these characters] very moving and quirky."

As for what she took away from the film, Pfeiffer said, "I think it explores relationships and deep friendships and [how] people can lead such different lives but still be incredibly connected. I think life is all of those things."

The movie also stars Danielle Macdonald, Valerie Mahaffey, Imogen Poots and Susan Coyne.