Michelle Pfeiffer Wishes Costar George Clooney Happy Birthday and Brings Up Famous $100,000 Bet

Michelle Pfeiffer isn’t letting pal George Clooney forget about their famous bet.

Pfeiffer, 61, wished Clooney, 58, a happy birthday on Monday by sharing a picture of his stunning Italian wedding with wife Amal Clooney, 41 — while also pointing out that he lost their bet.

The two, who worked together on the 1996 movie One Fine Day, famously made a $100 bet that Clooney would never get married again.

“Happy Birthday, George! BTW, don’t we have a long, overdue bet to settle?💍💰And a long, overdue congratulations from me!” Pfeiffer wrote on Instagram next to the sweet picture of the Clooneys.

RELATED: Amal Clooney Says Falling in Love with George Was ‘the Most Natural Thing in the World’

The $100 amount eventually kept growing until Pfeiffer revealed in 2007 that the actor had upped it to $100,000.

“I bet him he would get married and he keeps inflating the bet, from $100 to $100,000,” Pfeiffer told British TV host Jonathan Ross in 2007. “I still think he will, he’s a handsome devil.”

Clooney seemed poised to win until he met and fell in love with the international human rights lawyer. The two got engaged in 2014 and married later that year in Italy on September 27. The couple has since welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017.

Image zoom Michelle Pfeiffer and George Clooney Magma Agency/WireImage

The couple opened up about their relationship in Amal’s May 2018 Vogue cover story, where she shared that falling in love with George was “the most natural thing in the world.” She continued, “Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn’t require any weighing or decision-making.”

RELATED: George and Amal Clooney Celebrate Their ‘Great Love’ on 4-Year Wedding Anniversary

George also didn’t hold back, telling the outlet, “Of course she was beautiful. But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting—the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her.”

Clooney was previously married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993.